2008 Harley-Davidson Peace Officer Is a Rare Piece of Motorcycle, Unrestored

Depending on what the Milwaukee company wants to celebrate at a given time, there is no shortage of special edition Harley-Davidson motorcycles being released over the years. But, depending on how many of each batch was made, some are more valuable than others.
Given its long involvement with law enforcement agencies across the country, Harley introduced over the years a number of dedicated rides. At the moment, for instance, a quick look at what’s available will reveal not one, but three police bikes in its portfolio (Electra Glide, Road King, and Iron 883), topped off by an extra two (Electra Glide and Road King) dedicated to rescue first responders.
As far as special edition models go, we get three variants of the Electra Glide, namely Peace Officer, Firefighter, and Shrine.
All these bikes are rare, of course, given how they’re not made for everyone, but civilians can get their hands on older versions of such special machines through various auction events. Like, say, the one Mecum is hosting at the end of January in Las Vegas.
It is there where this 2008 Fat Boy in Peace Officer Special Edition 100th Anniversary guise is being sold, with no reserve, as a very rare two-wheeler. We’re talking about one of 1,826 such bikes made that year, but one of just 60 to have been made as an FLSTF wrapped in Vivid Black.
The bike is completely unrestored, which might add a bit of flavor to the offering, and it comes with just 7,300 miles (11,750 miles) on the clock – that's under 1,000 miles per year.
Mechanically, the bike uses the 1,584cc twin-cam engine fitted with a 6-speed cruise drive transmission and an “improved clutch assembly for reduced clutch lever effort.”
As said, the machine is going with no reserve, and there is no mention of how much it is expected to fetch. For reference, similar bikes go on the pre-owned market for a little over $10,000.
