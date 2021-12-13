Rock & Roll Legend John Fogerty Shows Off His Classic 1968 VW Bus on Jay Leno’s Garage

2500LS Shows Off What It Means To Be Considered a Luxury Pontoon Boat

Rock & roll star John Fogerty met up with Jay Leno for a segment on the show, and he has a peculiar, but on-brand vehicle: a 1968 Volkswagen Type 2, which is as hippie as it gets. 9 photos



Of course, he then took the vehicle out for a ride. Leno was behind the wheel of a 1960s Mercedes-Benz, similar to what he drove back in the day, and he took it “all over the place,” and “almost all the way to Woodstock.”



Fogerty’s 1968 VW bus has been customized according to his preferences. Basically, it looks like the type of vehicle a fan would drive after attending their favorite band’s concert. But the Type 2 comes with its own history, and Fogerty got it a few years back after a show they called “50 Year Trip,” which is also splashed on the front of the van. So, he thought the number one symbol would be a “hippie bus.”



As they discuss the vehicle, Leno guesses the van would have around 36-40 horsepower, and Fogerty jokes “I think I could probably generate about that myself just getting behind it and pushing.”



But, surely, Fogerty doesn’t own it for how fast it is, but for what it represents: a glimpse of the past.



