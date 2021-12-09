Paul Reiser Checks Out Johnny Carson’s 1939 Chrysler Royal and Drives His 1992 Corvette

Paul Reiser made an appearance on Jay Leno’s Garage, and, looked at a couple of cars the host had prepared for him. But little did he know one of them had belonged to Johnny Carson, a 1939 Chrysler Royal.
Johnny Carson was a television host, best known for hosting The Tonight Show, that aired on NBC between 1962 and 1992. Paul Reiser has been on that show enough times to be excited about this Chrysler, although Jay Leno claims the comedian is not a car guy. But this particular car comes with quite a story: it belonged to Carson himself.
The vintage model had made several appearances on the show, including a segment called “Johnny Comes Home.” The car had originally belonged to Carson’s dad, and it had been the car Johnny learned how to drive on. NBC later bought it for the TV host as a gift. The former host wanted Leno to inherit the Royal after his passing. Touched by the decision, Leno called the car “what a sensible person would buy.”
The classic is powered by a 4.1-liter six-cylinder engine and is known as a reliable, stylish, and affordable model, initially rated at $1,075, with a current value of around $45,000.
On the show, Paul Reiser also had a replica of Carson’s last car, a 1992 Chevrolet Corvette, which, that year, received a new powertrain to add another 50 horsepower to its performance, adding up to a total of 300 horsepower, provided by its LT1 V8 engine, mated to a six-speed manual transmission. Leno complimented Carson’s taste, claiming he didn’t go for a famous, expensive vehicle, but “the best American thing you could get at that time.” Back then, it was valued at $30,000.
Leno hopped behind the wheel of the Chrysler, while Reiser enjoyed the Corvette for a drive while they reminisced about their experiences on The Tonight Show. And, to finish it on a high note, they went for swan rides in the park. Like most sensible people do.
