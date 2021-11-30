1968 Pontiac Firebird Sprint, Underrated '60s Unicorn With a Perfect Handling Package

The Pontiac Firebird Sprint is a rare, sophisticated, and perfect-handling pony car from the '60s. It’s one of the rarest cars from GM developed by John DeLorean. The 1968 Firebird was America’s answer to the Jaguar XK-E and first came with a 4.1-liter V6 Overhead Cam engine - a rarity in the U.S.

