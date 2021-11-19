Futuri 900CR Is What Happens When a 1999 Ducati 900SS Grows Custom Horns

Gabriel Iglesias aka Fluffy Competes With Jay Leno in Excavators

Comedian Gabriel Iglesias, also known as Fluffy, had a segment on Jay Leno’s Garage. But, this time, he didn’t show a car from his collection. The stand-up artist competed with Jay Leno, instead, in excavators. 7 photos



Their first task was a tire stacking competition, the two having to pick up one tire at a time and replicate the pile on the other side. It involved driving the excavator and knowing how to pick up things. For this task, Iglesias was faster, and Jay Leno tried to figure out directions. He shared: “It’s a lot of fun driving this monster around but operating the shovel requires knowing my right from my left.” When he had quite a bit of a struggle, he added: “It’s the nice part about being dyslexic.” On the other side, Fluffy joked that he was so good because of Xbox.



After Iglesias secured his victory in the first task, Jay Leno joked “I feel bad it’s Fluffy’s last time on the program.”



The second task was much more fun, the two playing excavator basketball, where they had to pick up the basketballs and slam dunk them into the tires. Again, Iglesias did great, managing to slam dunk three balls, while Leno chose to give up.



It was all fun and games, but it’s worth noting the fact that Gabriel Iglesias does have a massive Volkswagen collection, mostly including



For their first time in an excavator – as far as we know – both Jay Leno and Gabriel Iglesias had a great time. Okay, maybe Iglesias did, because Leno lost by far.





