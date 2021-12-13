Behind-the-Scenes Shots Show the 2023 Honda Civic Type R Testing at Suzuka

Having completed the Nurburgring testing phase, partially at least, as it’s likely that it will keep hitting the (in)famous German racetrack, the new Honda Civic Type R has arrived at Suzuka.
Japan’s circuit, home to the F1 Grand Prix in the Land of the Rising Sun, has been used by the brand’s engineers and test drivers to further refine the all-new compact hot hatch.
Surprisingly, Honda hasn’t released any more details about the car, which continues to wear the same red and black psychedelic camouflage that combines the ‘R’ letter with previous generations of the model in white.
The prototype is shown at the pits, with the team doing some last-minute adjustments, and in between the apexes. In one shot, it’s also displayed next to its predecessor, which is still a proper driver’s car, despite the front-engine, front-wheel drive layout. And speaking of great driving dynamics, the new one should be even better.
Besides the new design, shared with the normal Civic family up to a point, and bedecked by the big bumpers with wide air intake up front, ‘R’ logos, big wing at the rear, triple exhaust pipes, and bespoke wheels, it will sit closer to the ground. The suspension will be exclusive to this model, and so will the uprated brakes. Other things that you won’t find on the rest of the lineup include the unique upholstery and trim inside, and perhaps dedicated sub-menus in the infotainment system.
Powering the 2023 Civic Type R will be a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, which will be hooked up to a six-speed manual transmission that will channel the yet undisclosed output and torque to the front wheels. The current Civic Type R has 306 hp and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque in the U.S. specification. The new one will be unveiled in 2022 and will go on sale on left side of the Atlantic Ocean next summer.
