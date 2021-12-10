4,300-Mile 1996 Moto Guzzi 1100 Sport Acquires High-End Carbon Fiber Mufflers

A New Shelby Series II Is the Ultimate Christmas Gift

Its analog odometer shows a little over 4,300 miles (6,900 km), and the next person who gets to make those digits spin could, in fact, be you! This sublime 1100 Sport is being auctioned off at no reserve on The earliest variants of Moto Guzzi ’s 1100 Sport were rather notorious due to their reliability issues, but the Italian manufacturer did address these shortcomings for the 1996 model-year. However, the most significant upgrade (electronic fuel injection) was yet to come when the bike pictured above had left the factory.As such, what you’re seeing here is a carbureted model from Mandello del Lario’s lineup, featuring a pair of 40 mm (1.6 inches) Dell’Orto inhalers. They feed an air-cooled 1,064cc V-twin powerplant, which packs two valves per cylinder head and a compression ratio of 10.5:1.The Guzzi’s longitudinally-mounted mill delivers its oomph to an enclosed driveshaft by means of a five-speed gearbox. In the neighborhood of 7,800 rpm, the engine can produce as much as 90 hp at the crank, while a healthy torque output of 70 pound-feet (95 Nm) will be generated at about 6,000 revs.Ultimately, the ‘96 MY 1100 Sport will run the quarter-mile in 12.3 ticks and continue accelerating to a top speed of 140 mph (225 kph). Moving on to the chassis, suspension duties are taken care of by upside-down WP forks at the front and a piggyback shock absorber on the opposite end.Stopping power hails from dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) brake discs up north and a single 282 mm (11.1 inches) unit down south, all of which are coupled with Brembo calipers. Under current ownership, this sexy beast received carbon fiber exhaust mufflers and premium Michelin tires, as well as new throttle springs, modern spark plugs, and an aftermarket air filter.Its analog odometer shows a little over 4,300 miles (6,900 km), and the next person who gets to make those digits spin could, in fact, be you! This sublime 1100 Sport is being auctioned off at no reserve on Bring A Trailer , and you’ve got until December 14 to place your bids. For now, you’d need about 6,500 bones to get your hands on this Guzzi, as the current bid is registered at $6,300.

