This Hobbs & Shaw '35 Ford Trophy Truck Is Straight Out of a Movie

Who needs the laws of physics when you can pull a helicopter with a small truck on its two front wheels and nitrous oxide? I don’t know how you feel about the Fast and Furious franchise, but the Hobbs & Shaw spin-off had a $760 million box office revenue, which says something good about it. But Hollywood screen magic aside, this hot rod ‘35 Ford trophy truck is as real as it gets.
Dennis (the owner) and his father work together building cars for the film industry. After Hobbs & Shaw came out, this truck was just “floating around,” so they took ownership of it.
Although it’s modified from the movie version, it’s still the same vehicle, – an off-road short course race truck with a fiberglass 1935 Ford pick-up body. A real head-turner, but you’ll only see it lifting dust clouds in the desert, as it’s not street legal.
The custom, in-house paint job is still the same one used for the movie.
The hood was extended to fit the chassis, which was narrowed to fit the cab. The inside is pretty boxy and not that spacious or ergonomic at all, with only the bare essentials.
Still, no corners were cut on the safety side – there are harnesses that will hold you tight and secure in your racing seat.
The fuel cell was upgraded from the 5-gallon one they used for the movie, which obviously wouldn’t have been enough for the type of driving this truck is built for. Speaking of which, it’s smaller and has a lower center of gravity than your usual desert truck, but it gets the job done.
Although hitting the road with this thing would get the guys in a lot of trouble, that doesn’t mean they can’t burn some serious rubber out in the driveway. And burn some rubber they did – check out the video below.
Although it’s modified from the movie version, it’s still the same vehicle, – an off-road short course race truck with a fiberglass 1935 Ford pick-up body. A real head-turner, but you’ll only see it lifting dust clouds in the desert, as it’s not street legal.
The custom, in-house paint job is still the same one used for the movie.
The hood was extended to fit the chassis, which was narrowed to fit the cab. The inside is pretty boxy and not that spacious or ergonomic at all, with only the bare essentials.
Still, no corners were cut on the safety side – there are harnesses that will hold you tight and secure in your racing seat.
The fuel cell was upgraded from the 5-gallon one they used for the movie, which obviously wouldn’t have been enough for the type of driving this truck is built for. Speaking of which, it’s smaller and has a lower center of gravity than your usual desert truck, but it gets the job done.
Although hitting the road with this thing would get the guys in a lot of trouble, that doesn’t mean they can’t burn some serious rubber out in the driveway. And burn some rubber they did – check out the video below.