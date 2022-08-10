One-of-One 1970 Ford Mustang SCJ Spent 30 Years in the Desert, It's a Sad Sight

With almost 191,000 units built, the 1970 Ford Mustang is anything but rare overall. However, this model year spawned quite a few rare gems. The Boss 429 is perhaps the rarest, but the Boss 302 is also a hard-to-find version. Then we have the Cobra Jet-powered Mach 1, built in only a few thousand units.
Specifically, only 2,501 Mach 1s left the assembly line with the mighty 428-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Cobra Jet. The derelict 'Stang you're looking at is one of them, but it's a bit more special than the regular Mach 1 Cobra Jet. For starters, it's a Super Cobra Jet version, which came with certain improvements to make it more reliable at the drag strip.
But it also left the factory with a few features that make it a true one-of-one gem. And it's not just PR talk from the owner, the muscle car comes with a Marti report to prove its unique status. According to the sheet shown in the ad, it's one of only eight Mach 1s that were finished in white and ordered with the Super Cobra Jet option. It's also one of only two fitted with sport slats and the only one to feature a rear-deck spoiler. How about that?
Needless to say, it's one of those Super Cobra Jets that would cost a fortune in Concours-ready condition. But sadly enough, this Mustang is in pretty bad shape, having spent about three decades in the "dry southwest desert." Judging by the paint, it hasn't been sitting outside, but it's not an unrestored survivor either.
Unfortunately, the cracked paint and the smashed passenger-side front fender aren't the only issues here. The Mustang is also missing its original 428 Super Cobra Jet V8. According to the ad, the original owner "was talked into trading" it for a 351-cubic-inch (5.8-liter) mill before the car was locked into storage.
The Windsor V8 is still under the hood, but it's nowhere near as desirable as the original 428. There's no word on whether the automatic transmission is still there, but we do know that the rear end was also swapped out. Terrible news indeed.
All told, this one-of-one gem is nothing more than a project car right now. And a very sad sight. Yes, it can be restored, but it will become very expensive since Super Cobra Jet engines aren't easy to find. But even so, the 'Stang is getting some attention and will find a new home.
Auctioned off by eBay seller "yankeesofnewyork," the SCJ has attracted a high bid of $19,078 with a little more than four days to go. There's no reserve, so the winner will take it home regardless of the price. The Mustang is located in Santa Teresa, New Mexico. Do you think it's worth restoring?
