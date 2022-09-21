This Family of Four Lives Full Time In a Truly Ingenious Camping Setup

The digital nomad lifestyle has been on the rise in recent years. More and more families decide to live life on the road and constantly explore new places. This couple gave up their home for a travel-filled lifestyle. Now they are living full-time with their kids in an ingenious vehicle-trailer combo that has everything they need.
Julie and Chris began taking their children, Oliver and Freedy, camping in 2016. They noticed that the kids loved the outdoors, so the short trips turned into month-long journeys that allowed them to explore new places.
Eventually, the couple decided to make the switch to a nomadic lifestyle. Julie and Chris sold their home in Virginia and started traveling and camping full-time with their children. This family of four is currently living in an ingenious camping setup made up of a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited (JK) called Spirit and a DIY overland trailer that they named Opportunity.
They spent around four months redesigning the Jeep to fit their needs and preferences. They modified the suspension and the rooftop, which now features two 100-watt solar panels and plenty of storage space. In fact, the whole vehicle was designed to offer amazing storage. Inside the Jeep, you’ll notice that the ceiling is filled with pouches and bags. In the back are backpacks and other essential stuff.
There’s also a custom shelf at the rear that helps keep everything organized. The kitchen is located between the Jeep and the trailer, and it somehow connects to the two spaces. Underneath the shelf is a portable refrigerator, and next to it is a drawer system that pulls out, providing a generous countertop with enough room for a dual-fuel two-burner stove. There are two other drawers that they use to store away the cookware and other items.
Next to the kitchen is the trailer, an off-road capable M416 that allows them to carry everything they need to stay out on the trails for an extended period of time. Opportunity holds a 21-gallon (79-liter) water tank. It also has an outdoor shower connected to it that comes in handy when the family wants to keep the dirt out of their Jeep.
The trailer also comes with several boxes that they use to store away dry food and camping gear. The piece of resistance is the massive tent that’s above Opportunity. The tent, which can comfortably sleep four people, can be raised and lowered via a platform that uses linear actuators.
As for the bathroom, well, this area was built into the passenger side of the trailer. There’s a shower tent that opens up like a booth. The water comes from a DIY stainless steel sprayer. They warm it up on the stove and use it whenever they want to shower.
If you want to find out more about their setup and their camping experience, you can check out the clip down below. Julie and Chris recently offered a full tour of their dream rig to the folks from Tiny House Giant Journey. Traveling full-time with kids is not easy, especially when you’re dealing with compact spaces, but this family made it work out.
