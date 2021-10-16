Patriot Campers X1-H Off-Road Trailer Can Be Glamping Kingdom for Eight People

One such camper trailer is the X1-H from Patriot Campers, an Australian team that’s been hard at work keeping up in a very cut-throat market. Today, their products seem to have found a special place in the off-road adventure market and they continue to grow as we speak, even recently having received ISO 9001 certification.
As for the X1-H, this camper trailer seems to have everything you need for a solid outdoor experience, but the fact that it’s built to handle some of the most twisted terrains around should make it even more attractive.
Sure, at first you may just notice a box with wheels, but this box with wheels can accommodate up to eight people; we’re about to find out how. And yes, the plot thickens as this machine comes in with a base price of $43,990, depending on the options provided.
Now, the construction you see is full of features meant to create a durable and capable trailer. A powered composite hardtop, X-Cruise coil 1.60T dual shock suspension, 10-inch electric drum brakes, extended drawbar, and 16-inch alloy PCOR wheels and 33-inch mud terrain tires are all standard.
set the stage for the construction above. Top it all off with a 360-degree articulating hitch, 40-degree departure angle, and you should be set no matter where you’re thinking about taking the trip, as long as your towing rig can handle it too.
A few more features to add to the construction include two 150 ah batteries, a CS3 integrated tent and changing room, and REDARC solar power, 1000-watt converter, and switch panel. With a hot water service, using the exterior kitchen or even setting up an outside shower should be somewhat of a breeze.
For sleeping, guests will be able to utilize the bedding that is revealed as a result of the top being lifted and/or any of the space surrounding the unit. While that may not sound like the most attractive aspect of this trailer, for lovers of the outdoors, this is the way to fly. Ah, the joy of waking up to ants crawling all over you.
array of packages to raise the ability bar on your X1-H. Some packages offer an airbag suspension, more solar power, or a bigger tent awning. One feature to help add some more comfort for all those involved in the trip is a kid's room. What you let your rug rats do in that space is all up to them.
One thing you’ll find plenty of in the X1-H is cargo space. Since the tent is raised above everything else, the entire shell is used to store most of the previously mentioned features plus some extra room to bring along personal belongings or gear.
I’m not saying that this is the very last camper trailer you’ll ever buy, heck, some folks like a tad more luxury than this, but if you’re someone that lives life with a knife and some flint, this is a definite upgrade to your camping lifestyle.
