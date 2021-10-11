Adventure-Ready Switchback II Boasts an Integrated Floor L-Track for All Your Toys

Buying your recreational vehicle from an established RV company has its benefits, for sure, but when a handful of people are building one, you know they’ve put their heart into it. Like many other entrepreneurs out there, Nick Devane came up with the idea of an RV business because he was dissatisfied with what he found on the market.
Nick traveled around California and Baja in a Vanagon, before he started restoring and rebuilding smaller campers, based on Sprinters, Volkswagens, and Land Cruisers. His company started small, in Silver Lake, Los Angeles, and eventually strayed away from vintage rentals. In only a couple of years, Texino has grown to be a popular name when it comes to building and renting RVs.
With two production facilities covering 40,000 square feet (3,716 square meters) in downtown Los Angeles, the young company is committed to “fabricating nearly every aspect of our vehicle conversions in-house”, and making sure that the highest quality materials and components are selected.
First of all, you’re most likely to notice the high-quality materials used for this build. All the woodwork is laminated with Fenixtm, a premium laminate that’s not only durable and scratch-resistant but also easy to repair – in case of scuffs, you can just place some parchment paper over them and apply heat.
a touch of luxury, while the 3M Thinsulate layer inside the van protects against moisture and helps reduce noise levels.
Texino’s special touch is the crash-tested L-track SmartFloor system, with a natural and sustainable cork covering – all your adventure gear or additional chairs will be safely locked in, no matter how bumpy the ride gets. Speaking of bumpy rides, the Switchback II is fitted with factory Mercedes-Benz wheels and tires, but can also be upgraded to Falken Wildpeak tires with Black Rhino York 17x8 rims.
Another Texino “special touch” is the fully remote-controlled Murphy bed, with a custom upholstered memory foam mattress. And, for additional sleeping accommodation, it also features a high roof pop-top with an interior ladder. This way, the Switchback II provides enough room for up to four people, without limiting the overall space inside the van. In addition to that, the exterior shower is built into the back of the kitchen cabinets, and it comes with a privacy curtain.
Small, but well-equipped, the kitchenette boasts a stainless steel sink, an induction cooktop, and a refrigerator. Thanks to the ingenious layout, there’s also plenty of storage space throughout the Switchback II. This includes cabinets with six drawers and full-length overhead storage on the driver’s side, plus storage room for light gear, above the front seats.
Add to that an interior three-zone dimmable LED lighting, plus exterior LED scene lighting, and you’ve got the full picture of one of the coolest, smartest, most practical vans. And, because the L.A.-based startup is all about responding to customer needs, the Switchback II can be purchased or rented, with a wide range of add-ons and color schemes.
