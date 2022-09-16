With a Name Like "Extreme Off Road," You Know This Camper Is Set To Dominate Mobile Living

The moment I saw the words Extreme Off Road as the name of a camper or RV, I naturally had to investigate, and boy, am I glad I did. Why? Because the Extreme is the sort of mobile habitat designed to handle extreme excursions, all the while costing you as little as $13,000 (€12,750 at current exchange rates) to own. Let's explore what sort of machine we are offered.
I'll skip over the company introductions because once we're done with the Extreme, it won't even matter what history Hiker brings. Nonetheless, what I learned from my previous exploration of this manufacturer is that they're bent on giving folks the sort of RVs and campers that they don't have to be afraid of living out of.
One essential aspect of any off-road-worthy camper is the sort of suspension it brings to the table. For the Extreme, Hike decided to use a straight axle suspension with leaf springs and shocks, or you can grab an adjustable airbag system. Throw on 14 inches (35.5 centimeters) of ground clearance, 7-pin connection, 285/70/R17 tires on 17-inch alloy rims, and you're set. With wood and aluminum making up the shell, the smallest Extreme weighs 1,920 pounds (467 kilograms) and boasts a GVWR of 2,900 pounds (1,315 kilograms).
mobile habitat that can take a roof rack, supports a roof-top tent, awnings, and the gear you need to bring along on your adventures. Storage boxes are embedded right into the frame to ensure you don't lose your goodies as you tackle treacherous terrains.
Now, while the basic $13K model does offer some of the basics needed to tackle off-road journeys, some readers would agree that it still needs your own individual touch. After all, you need to make it your own, and to do that, you can take up a few side projects or simply ask Hiker to take care of things for you.
If you choose the latter option, there are two paths you can go by. You can manually select the sort of features and systems you want and send the model over to Hiker, or just select one of three distinct packages and let the manufacturer take care of everything for you. The least expensive package is selling for $19,350 (€19,000) and drops 45 watts of solar power onto your unit, roof rack, a spare with mount, inverter, battery, and countless others.
no issue for you, drop a full $32,750 (€32,150) and go for the largest and most equipped option that Hiker offers. This one's got it all. From an instant hot water shower to permanent solar panels, furnace, propane tanks, that air bag suspension, and a fully equipped galley. Did I mention interior/galley pass-throughs? Actually, that latter feature is included for all units.
Now, take all that and let your brain take you on a daydream. See yourself in your truck, towing this bugger along a highway. Suddenly, you see a road that your Google Maps doesn't display. Knowing what you've got behind you, you take it and drive on for about an hour.
The rocks, sand, and missing asphalt are no issue, and before you know it, you've discovered a little corner of this Earth that appears unaltered by the presence of previous humans; you're the first. Time to stretch your bones and set up camp; this will be home for the next few days. That, my friends, is the true spirit of living a nomadic life; freedom.
