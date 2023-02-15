This Crazy Fast Phone Car Charger Needs 30 Minutes to Bring an Android Device to 50%

The latest phone car charger launched by Xiaomi is capable of impressive speeds, as it can charge some of the company’s phones from 0 to 50 percent in just 30 minutes.
Officially baptized Xiaomi 30W Wireless Car Charger, the device supports the Qi wireless charging standard, so it works with pretty much any device that can be charged without a cable.
For example, it supports both Android devices and iPhones, so if you were looking for a charger to add some extra juice to your Apple smartphone, Xiaomi’s new product can do this in record time.
The new device joins an impressive list of car chargers from Xiaomi, with the top model right now offering 50W speeds. It goes without saying this device can charge your phone even faster, but the 30W model seems to offer just the perfect balance between performance and price.
Oddly enough, Xiaomi is selling the new model for 199 yuan (approximately $29), which is the same price tag the 20W sibling comes with. This seems to suggest that the Chinese company is planning to give up on the slower model, possibly as it wants to stick with the faster chargers exclusively.
The feature lineup of the new charger includes support for the majority of devices on the market, but on the other hand, it does not work with smaller models such as the iPhone 13 mini. This is because the charging coils are placed in a location that makes it impossible to reach the battery located in a smaller smartphone.
On the other hand, it works not only with 6.1-inch devices but also with larger models, such as the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which sports a 6.7-inch display.
The charger also integrates a fan whose role is to allow for more efficient cooling. This is something pretty important for the charging performance, especially as the charger is designed to be installed in the air vent and could therefore be exposed to direct sunlight on hot summer days.
Furthermore, the charger is fitted with an infrared sensor that allows it to open and close when a smartphone is installed or removed. This means drivers can operate it with just one hand, so placing a mobile device in the charger is extremely convenient.
As an extra, the new accessory also offers wired charging options. The device is fitted with two USB-A ports, and in this case, the charging speeds are upgraded to 46W. Of course, you need to use high-speed cables to benefit from the top speed, but this shouldn’t be a problem if you stick with the cords that came in the box of your phone. In the case of iPhones, which ship with USB-C cables, you need to purchase a USB-A to Lightning cable.
