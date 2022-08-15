This Compact 2023 Thor Four Winds RV Can Sleep a Family of Six in Comfort

If you're searching for an RV that combines the high-end features of a Class A motorhome with the van feel of a compact Class B, then you might want to consider this new motorhome from Thor Motor Coach. The 2023 Four Winds 28A is a compact RV with no slide-outs. However, it is filled with amenities and it can easily accommodate up to six people in comfort.
For 2023, Thor is proposing a Class C motorhome that can squeeze a lot of features into a compact space. The RV manufacturer has recently offered a thorough walkthrough of a new floor plan that comes with a dream dinette, a well-equipped kitchen, a split bath, a rear bedroom, and plenty of storage space.
The Four Winds 28A measures 29.9 ft (9.11 meters) in length, and it’s 8.3-ft-wide (2.5-meter-wide). As I’ve mentioned before, it doesn’t have any slide-outs. However, it doesn’t feel cramped at all. Moreover, it allows travelers to access every part of the RV at all times.
The exterior of the model features a 14-ft (4.2-meter) awning that lets friends and family enjoy the outdoors even when it’s sunny. There’s also an outdoor shower that you can use to wash up any dirt from your shoes before you step inside. The motorhome has amazing storage. At the rear is a cargo area that can fit bigger items, such as paddle boards, bikes, or fishing rods.
The interior is just as impressive. The 28A has a bunk over the cab with a TV that can be viewed from the dinette. Speaking of that, this space has two comfortable seats and a table that drops down to make a bed. Above the dinette, you’ll spot several cabinets that can be used for storage. On the opposite side is a large couch that also converts into a bed, providing an extra sleeping space when needed.
A few steps ahead is a nice kitchen that is equipped with everything you need. It includes a sink, a three-burner propane cooktop with an oven, a range hood, a convection microwave, and a refrigerator. There are also numerous cabinets and drawers that you can use to put away your cookware.
Next to the kitchen is the bathroom, which is split into two sections. On one side, you have the shower, while on the other side, you have a sink with storage underneath, a medicine cabinet, and a standard flush toilet.
At the rear is the bedroom. This area comes complete with a queen-size bed and two closets. It’s a compact bedroom, but it does the job. Travelers will also have the option of adding a TV there if they wish.
For all of this, the 2023 Thor Four Winds 28A starts at $130,200 MSRP. You check the video down below to see what the new model is all about.
