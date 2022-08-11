Fleetwood RV Debuts the Frontier GTX, a Class A Motorhome That Redefines Mobile Luxury

Motorhomes come in all shapes and sizes. However, if you plan to travel with your family and friends in style, a Class A RV might be the best option for you. Luckily, for 2023, Fleetwood RV added a brand-new Class A motorhome to its fleet that’s packed with high-end features. Meet the Frontier GTX!
This Class A RV is available in two floor plans: the 37RT and 39TA. Both are based on the Freightliner XC-R raised rail chassis, and they feature incredible interior space. The 37RT measures 37.11 ft (11.3 meters) in length, and it has a rear ward office option.
On the outside, it comes with an electric patio awning with LED lights, an entertainment center with a TV, and massive storage compartments that can be used to carry bigger items. The interior is equipped with a dream dinette that has a large table and comfortable seats. Plus, it has a TV that can be viewed from the living room.
Speaking of the living room, travelers will be able to enjoy a generous couch that can be converted into a bed and an electric fireplace that keeps the area warm and cozy during cold days. The kitchen in the 37RT is equipped with everything you need, including an induction cooktop with an oven, a residential refrigerator, a convection microwave, and a large pantry.
Since this is a Class A motorhome, it has a stunning master bedroom that comes with a king-size bed. It also has a TV, a dresser, and plenty of storage space. As I’ve mentioned before, this model has an additional area at the rear that can function as an office. It is equipped with a bench, two dressers, and several cabinets and shelves.
The other floor plan, the 39TA, is slightly bigger. The model measures 40.3 ft (12.2 meters), offering plenty of room to stretch to its owners. The 39TA has an interesting layout with an L-shaped galley and it features Fleetwood’s “adap-table” dinette, which is a multipurpose space with a table that has dual functionality.
When it’s pushed flat against the wall, this area can be used as a breakfast bar, and when the table is extended, it can function as a workspace. When it’s out vertically, it can accommodate a dinner party for four. Elsewhere, the RV has a cozy living room with a generous couch, a bedroom with a queen-size bed, and two bathrooms (a full bath and a half bath). Of course, this model has plenty of storage space as well.
Both the 37RT and the 39TA include a 300-watt solar panel and three AC units mounted on the roof. You can head to Fleetwood RV’s official website to find out more about the new Frontier GTX.
