This BMW Isetta LEGO Ideas Project Needs Your Support to Become the Real Deal

Folks, LEGO is a toy maker that needs no introduction whatsoever. Heck, there are theme parks named after the company and brand. Originating in Denmark, Ole Kirk Christiansen began making wooden toys in 1932, and, in 1949, the first plastic piece rolled off the product line.
Today, this toy manufacturer is loved by children of all ages, one big reason being because they’re always putting out fresh stuff. However, fresh ideas are hard to come by if you don’t have fresh people to bring them forth. So, one branch of the LEGO Group, LEGO Ideas, is all about finding these people and their ideas.
This branch is mainly responsible for offering lovers of the brand the possibility to submit an idea for a project. However, there are some rigorous rules to go by, after all, these projects are meant to become the real deal if supported by the public.
One such lover of LEGO, Jimmi Jakobsen, a Danish graphic designer, has a submission on the LEGO Ideas webpage. What is it of? The famed BMW Isetta, thought up with a beautiful baby blue brick tone.
But, to bring you up to speed with what is the Isetta, it's a microcar from BMW that was first introduced to the public in 1953. It was also the same car that helped BMW regain its power after WWII, and by 1962, when the Isetta was replaced by the BMW 700, more than 160,000 units had been sold worldwide. Pretty dang good for something nicknamed 'The Bubble Car'.
Today, the heritage of this car continues, and not as an official remake by BMW, but as a LEGO Ideas project that will only happen of Jimmi over here gets the votes needed to grab the LEGO design team’s attention.
As it stands, the LEGO Isetta comes in with a length of 220 mm (8.66 in), width of 132 mm (5.19 in), and height of 128 mm (5.04 in). This size is yielded by a total of 851 pieces, so you will have to spend anywhere from one to three hours putting it all together, depending on your level of LEGO-bility.
Now, once you’ve assembled all pieces, what you get is a replica Isetta with that unmistakable LEGO look. Comparing it to the real vehicle, we can see quite a number of traits and cues right off the real deal. That chrome bumper, the front entry door with its rounded and aerodynamic design, and especially the iconic lateral headlights. On, not to mention the sunroof and luggage rack at the rear.
Lovers of LEGO and the Isetta alike will enjoy is the steering wheel column movement as you open the front hatch. The same as one the real vehicle, the steering column shifts as the front door is opened. In my book, that alone takes the prize. If you want to see this mechanism in action, check the video below.
Honestly, I don’t even think you have to know what an Isetta is; the design alone would have gotten my attention sitting on a store shelf. As I mentioned, if you want to see this sucker in your local store, the design still needs 4,989 more supporters to gather in the next 269 days (at the time of publishing this article). Want it? Find the LEGO Ideas link and get busy.
