5 LEGO Pneumatic Steam Locomotive Works and Sounds Like the Real Thing

4 LEGO Version of the Suzuki Jimny Sierra Successfully Mimics the Details of the Real SUV

2 Trailer-Based Tiny Home Is Insanely Compact but Cozy, Comes With a Cat Door

1 Guy Builds a LEGO Rimac Nevera of 2,000+ Pieces, Nails all the Details of the Hypercar

More on this:

Trekka Was the Pride and Joy of New Zealand in the '60s, Now Comes in LEGO Version

Every now and then, a LEGO Ideas project emerges from the depth of the Internet, like this Trekka vehicle here, which has an interesting enough history to make it stand out. 15 photos



This was designed as an agricultural utility vehicle and it came with a Skoda Octavia engine. Resembling a



Its back section came in several configurations, and LEGO Ideas user Expanse built two options for the rear door of its LEGO Trekka.



His model was designed using BrickLink’s Studio software, a desktop app that lets you create LEGO models using virtual parts. Expanse used 1,801 LEGO pieces for the blue and white vehicle, which measures 13.6 x 7.3 x 7.7 in (34.6 x 18.5 x 19.6 cm) and weighs 54.8 ounces (1,553 grams).



As far as the features of the LEGO Trekka go, the vehicle comes with steering, moveable doors, a movable hood, and a movable sunroof. The bench seats in the back tilt forward, revealing a hidden storage space.



For now, the LEGO Trekka is just an interesting project uploaded on the LEGO Ideas



All creations have a shot at becoming commercially available LEGO sets. In order for that to happen, you have to first raise 100 supporters in 60 days for your build. If you pull that off, you’ve got another year at your disposal to reach 10,000 supporters. If the project becomes a It’s not so much the design of this car that makes it unique, but rather its origins, as you are looking at the only motor vehicle to be both designed and manufactured in New Zealand . Trekka was produced for a relatively short period, from 1966 to 1973. A total of 2,500 Trekkas were built.This was designed as an agricultural utility vehicle and it came with a Skoda Octavia engine. Resembling a Land Rover in looks, but not so much in off-road capabilities, the Trekka used Skoda parts imported from communist Czechoslovakia.Its back section came in several configurations, and LEGO Ideas user Expanse built two options for the rear door of its LEGO Trekka.His model was designed using BrickLink’s Studio software, a desktop app that lets you create LEGO models using virtual parts. Expanse used 1,801 LEGO pieces for the blue and white vehicle, which measures 13.6 x 7.3 x 7.7 in (34.6 x 18.5 x 19.6 cm) and weighs 54.8 ounces (1,553 grams).As far as the features of the LEGO Trekka go, the vehicle comes with steering, moveable doors, a movable hood, and a movable sunroof. The bench seats in the back tilt forward, revealing a hidden storage space.For now, the LEGO Trekka is just an interesting project uploaded on the LEGO Ideas platform . The website allows all LEGO enthusiasts to express their creativity by building anything from cars to trains, space ships, buildings, and so on.All creations have a shot at becoming commercially available LEGO sets. In order for that to happen, you have to first raise 100 supporters in 60 days for your build. If you pull that off, you’ve got another year at your disposal to reach 10,000 supporters. If the project becomes a LEGO set, its creator receives 1 percent in royalties.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.