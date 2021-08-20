LEGO Version of the Suzuki Jimny Sierra Successfully Mimics the Details of the Real SUV

5 Conversion Package Turns the Suzuki Jimny Into the World’s Cutest Pickup Truck

The Jimny is now in its fourth generation and has somehow managed to keep its appeal ever since 1970 when it was introduced by the Japanese automaker. Production started in 2018 and this somewhat small, boxy-looking vehicle has an easy-to-remember design, with its straight-up windshield, round headlights, and small hood. Suzuki released its fourth-generation Jimny in two versions: the base Jimny and the Jimny Sierra, with the latter being a bit wider and packing a more powerful engine. The base Jimny comes with a 660 cc three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, while the Sierra is powered by a 1.5-liter, four-cylinder engine.

User TzyHerr91 built a LEGO model of the Japanese off-road vehicle, based on the fourth generation Jimny Sierra. The result was impressive, as he managed to accurately reproduce both the exterior and the interior of the (seemingly) simple SUV.

TzyHerr91 explains that the car body has a shape that is more intricate than it looks at first sight, but he still managed to honor the design and nail all the details. His LEGO Jimny features the front grille with vertical openings, those round headlamps and independent indicators, and the clamshell bonnet.

His creation also mimics the interior of the real car, down to every switch and button. The miniature car comes with sliding and folding seats, and you can even see the specific ladder frame, an iconic element of the Jimny.

The LEGO creator built his SUV with customization in mind, so you can open the doors and car bonnet, fold the rear seats, play with the steerable wheels and independent suspension, remove the hood to get a better look inside the vehicle, and more.

You can support the LEGO Suzuki Jimny Sierra on the LEGO Ideas website and help it become a commercial set.

