5 This Awesome Toyota GR Supra Is Made Entirely Out of Legos, Drives

4 LEGO Model of the Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII Reminds You What Luxury Is All About

3 LEGO Version of the Suzuki Jimny Sierra Successfully Mimics the Details of the Real SUV

2 Guy Builds a LEGO Rimac Nevera of 2,000+ Pieces, Nails all the Details of the Hypercar

1 Kenworth-Inspired LEGO Motorhome Is a True Transformer, Makes You Wish It Was Real

World’s Largest Formula 1 LEGO Car Has Half a Million Bricks

Although there are many plastic brick toy makers out there nowadays, not a single one can shake a stick at the original, LEGO, which has been popularizing this building material since 1947. 16 photos



Up until last night, the record for the world’s largest LEGO Formula 1 car, comprising a massive 350,000 bricks, had belonged to Ferrari, which built a LEGO recreation of their single-seater in 2019.



As of today, the world’s largest LEGO Formula 1 car according to the Guinness Book of World Records has been built by professional LEGO builders to promote the introduction of a brand new F1 race, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.



The previous record held by



Saudi residents actively took a part in the build, as they were able to ‘purchase’ bricks used in the



As organizers of the LEGO build, the Saudi Automobile & Motorcycle Federation (SAMF) is now in the Guinness Book of World Records, but so should be the track where the race being promoted will be held.



To be held in December, the brand new Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be held on the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, which is the both the longest and the fastest street circuit not only in Formula 1, but on the planet.



F1 drivers are estimated to reach average speeds of 250 kph (155 mph) on Jeddah Corniche, with the tops speeds exceeding 320 kph (199 mph) toward Turn 27, thus making the street circuit the fifth fastest from the entire F1 season, while being the second longest overall, with a lap length of 6.175 km (3,837 miles).



On top of it, the race should provide plenty of spectacle since it will be held at night, with the track being illuminated by artificial lighting. There are houses, animals, plants and even vehicles that can be constructed out of LEGO bricks, so even motorsport can be included.Up until last night, the record for the world’s largest LEGO Formula 1 car, comprising a massive 350,000 bricks, had belonged to Ferrari, which built a LEGO recreation of their single-seater in 2019.As of today, the world’s largest LEGO Formula 1 car according to the Guinness Book of World Records has been built by professional LEGO builders to promote the introduction of a brand new F1 race, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.The previous record held by Ferrari was not beaten, but absolutely smashed, with the giant green car having required no less than 500,000 bricks.Saudi residents actively took a part in the build, as they were able to ‘purchase’ bricks used in the F1 car’s construction, with the proceeds going to Ehsan, the Saudi national charity platform.As organizers of the LEGO build, the Saudi Automobile & Motorcycle Federation (SAMF) is now in the Guinness Book of World Records, but so should be the track where the race being promoted will be held.To be held in December, the brand new Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be held on the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, which is the both the longest and the fastest street circuit not only in Formula 1, but on the planet.F1 drivers are estimated to reach average speeds of 250 kph (155 mph) on Jeddah Corniche, with the tops speeds exceeding 320 kph (199 mph) toward Turn 27, thus making the street circuit the fifth fastest from the entire F1 season, while being the second longest overall, with a lap length of 6.175 km (3,837 miles).On top of it, the race should provide plenty of spectacle since it will be held at night, with the track being illuminated by artificial lighting.