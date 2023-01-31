This Autonomous Electric Cargo Plane Promises to Revolutionize the Shipping Industry

Electrification and automation are trends that are becoming increasingly important in the aviation industry in an attempt to reduce the environmental impact of aircraft and come up with cost-saving solutions. Oakland-based startup Pyka is making incredible progress toward this goal, and they have just unveiled a zero-emission autonomous electric cargo plane named the Pelican Cargo.
Founded in 2017 by Michael Norcia, Pyka has quickly become the global leader in autonomous electric aviation technology and, more specifically, in electric unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology. They are also the makers of the Pelican Spray, an all-electric and fully autonomous purpose-built aircraft for agricultural operations, the first of its kind to perform aerial applications on banana crops for major customers in Costa Rica.
The new Pelican Cargo unveiled on Monday by the young aviation company is an adaptation of the plane they developed for crop spraying and could turn out to be a true game changer in the shipping industry. The zero-emission plane is the world’s largest autonomous electric cargo airplane, boasting “unprecedented payload and range capabilities.” It is also the first autonomous aircraft in its class.
Powered by Pyka’s proprietary autonomous electric flight engine, the Pelican Cargo offers a range of up to 200 miles (322 km) and a payload of up to 400 pounds (approx. 180 kg). This is made possible by the maximized cargo volume of 66 cubic feet (1,870 liters).
The electric airplane is equipped with four electric motors, producing a total of 100 kW combined power, and a 50 kWh lithium-ion swappable battery that can either be charged in approximately one hour or exchanged for another charged one when necessary. Night flying is also possible thanks to the incorporated GPS and Laser/Radar based navigation.
The new aircraft has an airframe and structural components made of high-performance carbon fiber, corrosion-resistant metal, and 3D-printed parts that leveraged industry-standard aerospace manufacturing processes. It features a nose-loading configuration with a sliding cargo tray that will allow loading to be done in five minutes, and it is meant to facilitate and improve express logistics networks, as well as enable access to remote rural communities and areas in need.
Pyka says its new electric aircraft will revolutionize the shipping industry not only due to the new cutting-edge technology it incorporates but also due to the low operating costs, which are expected to be $15 a flight hour. The new plane will also have the ability to take off and land in just 500 feet (150m) on dirt or grass airstrips, which means it will be well suited to serve isolated and under-served communities that are currently relying on water or ground transportation for necessities.
“Pelican Cargo will have a significant positive impact on people’s lives. We designed this plane to eliminate C02 emissions from the logistics chain, while offering a significant speed advantage over ground transportation and operating costs at a fraction of conventional air transportation,” explains Michael Norcia, Pyka co-founder and CEO.
According to the company, the plane’s autonomous flight engine can be operated by a single on-ground pilot. The first test flight for the new Pelican Cargo happened in December 2022, and the company says the launch customer is expected to begin daily trial services in the second half of 2023. As it turns out, Pyka has already secured over 80 orders and options for its electric cargo plane from three customers.
