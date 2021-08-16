Pyka P3 to Revolutionize Autonomous Electric Flight, With Patented Propulsion System

Before air taxis become a common thing in our reality, it looks like electric aircraft for regional flights are more likely to take center stage. One of the companies that are ready to launch such an aircraft is called Pyka, and it has already broken an interesting record.
Founded by Michael Norcia, as a culmination of his background in autonomous flight, the California-based Pyka will always be known as the manufacturer of Pelican, an autonomous, electric aircraft for agricultural operations, which became the first of its type to perform aerial applications on banana crops, in Costa Rica. After this successful record, the company went on to develop a similar concept, for passengers and cargo.
This is how the Pyka P3 was born, with the purpose of making regional flight more accessible, affordable and better for the environment. The company describes it at having an “extremely aerodynamic structure”, thanks to the high-performance carbon fiber composites. With its 39-foot (11.8 meters) long, and 13-foot (4 meters) tall, the P3 has enough room for up to 9 passengers, or 330 square feet of cargo.
One of its innovations is the patent-pending pusher-puller propulsion system, which delivers the performance of a variable-pitch system, while using fixed propellers that are low-maintenance and affordable. According to Pyka, there’s a 10% increase in efficiency, compared to conventional aircraft, due to the fact that only the rear propellers are used during cruising.
With a 200-nautical mile range and 155 knots speed, the P3 is supposed to conduct regional flights four times faster than a car, and four times cheaper than conventional 9-seat airplanes, while also being emissions-free. And, let’s not forget that it’s also autonomous – which makes cargo operations more affordable, as well as safe. When the pilot is on board, however, there’s he’ll benefit from the next-generation fly-by-wire avionics that take some of the load off, and also increase safety.
With the Pelican already a commercial success, the P3 is also set to enter the market by the end of next year. With Dan Grossman, who has previously worked with Zipcar, General Motors and Ford, recently named as President, Pyka is definitely on track for expansion.
