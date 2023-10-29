This 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands Will Be the ‘Last of Us’ Thanks to Custom Track Conversion

The Bronco nameplate holds a very special place in the hearts of Ford enthusiasts. Not just because this has been a tremendous utility vehicle throughout the decades, but also because it was conceived by the same person who came up with the Mustang. It’s no wonder the two monikers share common ancestry.
Speaking of common, that’s exactly how one might describe today’s Bronco, the current sixth-generation model that came out back in 2021. The two-door variant is rather handsome with the right spec, but the four-door doesn’t tend to turn as many heads, and the Bronco Sport, well, forget about it.
Anyway, because the current four-door model can look particularly bland, we thought we’d switch it up a bit and show you one that’s been on display at SEMA back in 2021. It’s a Badlands spec SUV, and aside from the multi-color gray and green wrap, it looks pretty ordinary as long as it’s wearing its Y-spoke 17-inch alloy wheels with Falken Wildpeak A/T tires.
We should talk about what happens to this Bronco when those wheels come off, but first, a quick look at some of its other visual and performance-enhancing characteristics: it’s got ADV Fiberglass Concepts front and rear fenders, a custom front bumper with Rigid Industries LED lighting, factory LED headlights, an LED light bar for the Yakima roof rack (which also has snowboard mounts), retractable running boards, and a custom rack at the back for fuel containers and a shovel.
Now that that’s out of the way, let’s discuss the elephant in the room, or rather the tank, because when those conventional wheels come off, this Bronco can strap on a set of Mattracks 88 Series tracks, which means that you can go exploring just about any post-apocalyptic landscape.
Other noteworthy features include the Fox Performance Elite 2.5 remote-reservoir coilovers, an electronically controlled front sway bar, and a Terrain Management System with so-called “GOAT” driving modes.
As for performance, let’s just say that it’s somewhat adequate, but once you’ve started to modify your Bronco, you probably shouldn’t stop at traction or off-road amenities. The power unit is a 2.3-liter turbocharged EcoBoost inline-four, factory-rated at 300 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque, with everything going to all four corners via a seven-speed manual transmission with a locking rear differential and a dual-range transfer case.
Like I said, perfectly adequate, but let’s not pretend this SUV couldn’t use at least another 100 or 150 horsepower.
Regardless, this custom 2021 Bronco recently sold for $67,000, which is roughly $17,000 more than what you’d spend on a brand-new 2024 Bronco Badlands 4-door today.
The interior, meanwhile, is fairly conventional, with Black Onyx power-adjustable and heated leather front seats, a Sync 4 infotainment system, adaptive cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 360-degree camera system, auxiliary switches, a wireless charging pad and a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel. No sense being uncomfortable while trying to survive another Ice Age, is there?
