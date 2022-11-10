This 2016 Mazda MX-5 Sold for Nearly $100K, It Was This Expensive for a Good Reason

A special 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata (ND) just sold for $99,787 on a popular car auction platform. The enthusiasm generated by this vehicle could confuse gearheads or fans of the Japanese brand. Here’s what you need to know about it, now that a new home has been found for the little, two-door roadster.
A 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata currently has a starting price of $27,650 in the U.S. The car sold on Bring a Trailer got away for almost four times the MSRP of a brand-new one. Naturally, anyone would want to know how such a performance was possible. So, let’s dive in.
First off, we told you about the 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata a week ago when the auction began. It is a special model. Even though it was presented with over 16,000 miles (25,750 kilometers) on the odometer, the magical aura that led to such a high winning bid relied mostly on what can be found under the hood. This roadster received a new beating heart – the well-known GM Performance LS3 6.2-liter V8 crate engine. It replaced the dull, yet feisty 2.0-liter four-cylinder power unit.
The car also received an improved six-speed manual gearbox made by Tremec, a new air intake system, and an upgraded fuel pump. A Pontiac G8 rear differential was added to make sure the performance was handled correctly by the new underpinnings.
Secondly, some gearheads might recognize this MX-5 as the “Flyin’ Miata.” And indeed it is! According to the seller, this was the very car that kickstarted the tuning program known as the “Habu conversion.” Besides the engine, transmission, and differential, the Flyin’ Miata also benefitted from new wheels, Fox Racing coil overs, hydraulic steering, different front and rear sway bars, a new roll bar, an improved exhaust system (with catalytic converters), and better brakes. These upgrades meant that the dynamic stability control and traction control systems had to be removed, while the ABS was retained.
Thirdly, enthusiasts like this vehicle because it shows that the well-known Miata is still able to sustain heavy modifications. Despite many new regulations and stricter laws, technicians can upgrade this vehicle to put out better noise and more horsepower.
The auction started with a shy bid of $5,000. But after seven days and 54 other offers, the winner got the vehicle for $99,787. The shop also confirmed they are not building the V8-powered Miata ND any longer, so this was the perfect opportunity to add something special to a collection. Some auction watchers even argued that not being able to register it in California added to its allure.
Flyin’ Miata says it cannot go on with building V8-powered MX-5s because its core business focuses on dealing with stock vehicles, and the technicians must be able to continue working to improve the roadster without changing its small heart. Currently, according to the seller who is also a director at the shop, only five Miata ND units with a V8 under their hood have been built. A couple of years ago, turning a normal MX-5 Miata into a V8-powered one with this company would have cost around $85,000.
Finally, a fun fact not known by many is that Flyin’ Miata sold the modified 2016 Mazda MX-5 right on the day when the shop turned 39 years old. Originally, it started as a business focused on upgrading German-made vehicles. Now, it concentrates exclusively on the Japanese roadster.
First off, we told you about the 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata a week ago when the auction began. It is a special model. Even though it was presented with over 16,000 miles (25,750 kilometers) on the odometer, the magical aura that led to such a high winning bid relied mostly on what can be found under the hood. This roadster received a new beating heart – the well-known GM Performance LS3 6.2-liter V8 crate engine. It replaced the dull, yet feisty 2.0-liter four-cylinder power unit.
The car also received an improved six-speed manual gearbox made by Tremec, a new air intake system, and an upgraded fuel pump. A Pontiac G8 rear differential was added to make sure the performance was handled correctly by the new underpinnings.
Secondly, some gearheads might recognize this MX-5 as the “Flyin’ Miata.” And indeed it is! According to the seller, this was the very car that kickstarted the tuning program known as the “Habu conversion.” Besides the engine, transmission, and differential, the Flyin’ Miata also benefitted from new wheels, Fox Racing coil overs, hydraulic steering, different front and rear sway bars, a new roll bar, an improved exhaust system (with catalytic converters), and better brakes. These upgrades meant that the dynamic stability control and traction control systems had to be removed, while the ABS was retained.
Thirdly, enthusiasts like this vehicle because it shows that the well-known Miata is still able to sustain heavy modifications. Despite many new regulations and stricter laws, technicians can upgrade this vehicle to put out better noise and more horsepower.
The auction started with a shy bid of $5,000. But after seven days and 54 other offers, the winner got the vehicle for $99,787. The shop also confirmed they are not building the V8-powered Miata ND any longer, so this was the perfect opportunity to add something special to a collection. Some auction watchers even argued that not being able to register it in California added to its allure.
Flyin’ Miata says it cannot go on with building V8-powered MX-5s because its core business focuses on dealing with stock vehicles, and the technicians must be able to continue working to improve the roadster without changing its small heart. Currently, according to the seller who is also a director at the shop, only five Miata ND units with a V8 under their hood have been built. A couple of years ago, turning a normal MX-5 Miata into a V8-powered one with this company would have cost around $85,000.
Finally, a fun fact not known by many is that Flyin’ Miata sold the modified 2016 Mazda MX-5 right on the day when the shop turned 39 years old. Originally, it started as a business focused on upgrading German-made vehicles. Now, it concentrates exclusively on the Japanese roadster.