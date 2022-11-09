Codenamed KG, the CX-8 is a three-row crossover based on the CX-5. Its nearest equivalent within Mazda’s lineup is the CX-9 for North America. Offered in the automaker’s domestic market, the Oceania region, the People’s Republic of China, and Southeast Asia, this family-sized utility vehicle has received visual upgrades from Japan-based tuner Auto Exe.
The list begins with a front lip spoiler that retails at 90,200 yen, which is 620 dollars at current exchange rates. A redesigned front grille brings the point home. Auto Exe’s name is featured on a badge on the left-hand side of the grille, which is the passenger’s side in a right-hand-drive vehicle.
Sporty-looking deflectors can be had as well. Out back, you’ll notice a rear wing that may be too much for a sport utility vehicle based on a front-wheel-drive platform. Said wing and the rear diffuser are listed by the Japanese company at 85,800 yen or 590 freedom eagles at current rates.
When it comes to functional bits and pieces, Auto Exe is much obliged to sell prospective customers a sportier exhaust system, a less restrictive air filter, and plenty of suspension-related upgrades. The front strut tower bar, for example, reduces chassis flex for 26,400 yen or 180 dollars including the 10-percent consumption tax. Food and drinks are taxed at 8 percent.
Stabilizer bars that connect the front- and rear-axle left and right suspension arms to suppress roll, sportier dampers, and lowering springs also need to be mentioned, along with performance rotors and brake pads, a sports oil filter, a sports steering wheel, carbon-fiber shift paddles, as well as a carbon-fiber key fob cover beautified with the company’s name.
Pried from 2,994,200 yen or 20,530 dollars, the JDM-spec Mazda CX-8 is equipped with a six-speed automatic that drives either the front or rear wheels. Three powerplants are offered for the 2023 model year, starting with a 2.5-liter mill and a turbocharged version of the said engine. At the very top of the spectrum, a 2.2-liter turbo diesel cranks out 197 horsepower and 332 pound-foot (450 Nm) at 2,000 revolutions per minute.
