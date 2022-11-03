Refreshed Mazda CX-8 Three-Row Revealed for the Land Down Under in Rhodium White

While in America, the biggest Mazda SUV one can get is dubbed CX-9 (and coincidence or not, it just had its best-ever October sales), in other regions, the CUV to rule them all is the three-row CX-8.
Essentially a mid-size crossover SUV produced on the backbones of the popular CX-5 but with space for more passengers on a third row, the CX-8 has been in production since late 2017 and acts as the company’s flagship CUV in Japan, as well as other regions, such as China, Southeast Asia, and Oceania.
Speaking of the latter, Mazda claims this is also one of Australia’s favorite large SUVs. As such, it is no wonder that the Japanese automaker chose to present it with enhanced styling and an upgraded technology suite of features. Keen to observe the successful Kodo design language, the CX-8 has some impactful exterior updates.
Those include “a block mesh pattern grille and grille surround, restyled front and rear bumpers, a new headlight and taillight design, and a sleeker rear tailgate.” Of course, no facelift would be complete without a series of new wheel styles, and the Mazda CX-8 has been presented in the company’s third Takuminuri color in the range, the latest Rhodium White.
Moving inside, Mazda has standardized the 10.25-inch Mazda Connect infotainment system across the entire lineup, and there is also wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional new tech features include a 7-inch digital instrument display, “USB-C ports for front-row occupants, and a remote window control system activated via the key fob.”
Plus, for AWD models, the Mazda intelligent Drive Select (aka ‘Mi Drive’) with Normal, Sport, and Off-Road modes, also becomes standard. Meanwhile, the updated Mazda CX-8 also comes with lower noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) levels. There is no pricing information available just yet, but we do know that Mazda will send the improved CX-8 SUV to dealer lots starting next March.
