This 2000 MV Agusta F4 750 S Rode Less Than Three Miles, Might Give You Butterflies

We doubt there’s any collector who would pass the opportunity to get their hands on an F4.
The mint-condition MV Agusta F4 750 S we’re about to look at spent its whole life on display, so the odo reads a paltry four kilometers (2.5 miles). Below the sporty fairings designed by Massimo Tamburini, one may find a liquid-cooled DOHC inline-four powerplant whose displacement is measured at 749cc.
Featuring Weber-Marelli fuel injection hardware and a total of sixteen radial valves, this monstrous piece of machinery is good for up to 126 hp at 12,500 revs per minute. In the neighborhood of 10,500 rpm, Agusta’s warrior is pushed forward by 53 pound-feet (72 Nm) of twisting force. The oomph is handed over to the rear hoop via a six-speed cassette-type gearbox and a drive chain.
Upon touching the asphalt, this power lets the F4 750 S devour the quarter-mile sprint in no more than 10.5 pulse-raising seconds. Additionally, the Italian jewel won’t be plateauing until it reaches a top speed of 175 mph (282 kph). Its suspension arrangement consists of inverted 49 mm (1.9 inches) Showa forks at the front and a Sachs shock absorber with progressive linkage at the rear.
Braking duties are taken good care of by dual 310 mm (12.2 inches) discs and six-piston Nissin calipers up front. At the opposite pole, stopping power hails from a drilled 210 mm (8.3 inches) brake rotor and a four-piston caliper. When the bike’s fuel chamber is devoid of any juice, the entire structure will tip the scales at 417 pounds (189 kg).
As we’ve now told you just about everything there is to know about this creature, we’ll wrap things up by saying that it’s currently up for grabs! MV Agusta’s head-turner will remain listed on Bring a Trailer until July 19, but we don’t expect the reserve price to be met by the top bid of $6,500. If you reckon you could do better, then make sure you act before it’s too late.
Featuring Weber-Marelli fuel injection hardware and a total of sixteen radial valves, this monstrous piece of machinery is good for up to 126 hp at 12,500 revs per minute. In the neighborhood of 10,500 rpm, Agusta’s warrior is pushed forward by 53 pound-feet (72 Nm) of twisting force. The oomph is handed over to the rear hoop via a six-speed cassette-type gearbox and a drive chain.
Upon touching the asphalt, this power lets the F4 750 S devour the quarter-mile sprint in no more than 10.5 pulse-raising seconds. Additionally, the Italian jewel won’t be plateauing until it reaches a top speed of 175 mph (282 kph). Its suspension arrangement consists of inverted 49 mm (1.9 inches) Showa forks at the front and a Sachs shock absorber with progressive linkage at the rear.
Braking duties are taken good care of by dual 310 mm (12.2 inches) discs and six-piston Nissin calipers up front. At the opposite pole, stopping power hails from a drilled 210 mm (8.3 inches) brake rotor and a four-piston caliper. When the bike’s fuel chamber is devoid of any juice, the entire structure will tip the scales at 417 pounds (189 kg).
As we’ve now told you just about everything there is to know about this creature, we’ll wrap things up by saying that it’s currently up for grabs! MV Agusta’s head-turner will remain listed on Bring a Trailer until July 19, but we don’t expect the reserve price to be met by the top bid of $6,500. If you reckon you could do better, then make sure you act before it’s too late.