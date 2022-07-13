Gorgeous 1959 Porsche 718 RSK in Lucybelle III Livery Is Heading to Auction

Gooding and Company is a reputable auction house known for always offering highly-collectible vehicles, and one such example is the iconic Porsche 718 RSK model we are showing to you today.
One of Porsche’s most famous race cars, the Porsche 718 RSK has had its fair share of wins in the racing world. After an incomplete race in 1957, the 718 RSK won both S1.5 and S2.0 classes and finished third and fourth overall at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1958. It also took first place in its class at the 12 Hours of Sebring, but what really proved i ts worth on the endurance circuit was a 1-2-3 finish at the Targa Florio in Sicily the next year.
Only a total of 34 Porsche RSKs were built, the 24th of which is the 1959 example with chassis number 718-024 offered by Gooding&Co.
This particular example, which has racing number 37 emblazoned on the side, was actually raced in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, with American racing driver Ed Hugus behind the wheel.
Ed Hugus was also the first owner of the car. He received the car in silver but painted it in the traditional American racing colors, white with dark blue stripes and numbers, and christened the livery Lucybelle III after his business partner’s wife.
The car then got into the hands of another racing driver, Don Ives, who raced it in various SCCA and USAC events, including Pikes-Peak Hillclimb, during the early 1960s.
Later on, private collectors like Don Orosco and Dr. Greg Johnson were lucky enough to call the Porsche 718 RSK their own.
The car looks exactly as it did when Hugus raced it in the late ’50s thanks to an award-winning restoration by Mark Allin and the team at Rare Drive, Inc. The engine powering this beauty has also been rebuilt by German expert Karl Loch.
The sports car, part of Porsche’s proud racing history, will cross the auction block at an event at Pebble Beach, California in August 2022, and is likely to fetch between $4.5 and $5.5 million. For the car enthusiast who can afford to pay this kind of money, the gorgeous Porsche 718 RSK will definitely become the crown jewel of their collection.
