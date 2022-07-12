Porsche 911 Embraces the Dark Side with Astonishing Paintjob

People like customized cars, and many try to make theirs unique through tuning or exquisite paint jobs. Japanese custom garage Pit One Customs took a regular black Porsche 911 (992) and painted it in Musou Black, the world’s blackest water-based acrylic paint, with the aim of transforming it into the world’s darkest Porsche.
Pit One Customs’ creation does look cool, if you ask us, but as sleek and menacing as it might appear, the Porsche has become a shapeless shadow of its former self, the contours have been dimmed, with no visible curves or edges. The only elements that stand out are the wheels and the headlights that pop out in the dark like some creepy bulbous eyes.
The paint absorbs so much light that seeing the Porsche 911 with its special paint job rolling on Japan’s roads is like watching a scene from a video game where they only show you the silhouette of some cars.
The Musou Black paint from Koyo Orient they used on this 911 is for those car owners who think the factory black paint on their vehicles is too reflective.
Most commonly used on plastic figures, the paint is said to absorb 99.6% of inbound light and give a dramatic effect to any object is applied on. A 100 ml bottle is available for purchase online for around $20 (19.7 Euro). Though the paint is quite delicate and is not ideal for application on a car, the result is quite impressive.
Considering how stealthy this Porsche looks, we imagine it would be quite dangerous to drive on public roads, and as it turns out, Pit One Customs had to check with local authorities before taking it out for a spin.
This isn’t the first time we’re seeing a car painted in a black shade as dark as this. A few years back, BMW showed an X6 that was painted in Vantablack, a special paint that can absorb a whopping 99.965 percent of light, meaning it’s even darker than Musou Black.
