Maserati MC20 Goes on a Quest to Reach 200 Mph on the Autobahn, Almost Hits the Mark

Back in 1949, humanity was still recovering after World War II. But people still found the resources to continue developing the automobile. And the Jaguar XK120 managed to hit 124.6 mph (200.5 kph) setting a new top speed record. Lamborghini came close to hitting 186 mph (300 kph) in a production vehicle with both the Miura P400S in 1969 and the Countach LP500 S in 1982. But it was the RUF BTR that broke that barrier in 1983, going up to 190 mph (305 kph).

7 photos