This 1992 Lancia Delta HF Integrale Evoluzione Martini 5 Is Virtually New

One of the most celebrated Lancias ever produced, the Delta HF Integrale was never sold in the United States. By 2018, every single Delta HF Integrale was eligible for importation thanks to the 25-year import law.
Chassis number ZLA831AB000567517 in the featured clip and photo gallery is a 1992 Evoluzione that set foot on American soil in 2018. It also happens to be a Martini 5 special edition, which celebrates five Group A constructors’ titles on the trot for the Lancia Martini Racing works team.
Evoluzione Martini 5 number 69 of 400 produced currently shows 107 kilometers (66 miles) on the clock although it’s advertised with 108 kilometers (67 miles). Listed on Bring a Trailer with 11 days of bidding left at press time, this rally-bred icon is currently going for an insane $135k.
Offered on dealer consignment with a clean title, the four-wheel-drive hatchback is joined by a Lancia Classiche Certificate of Authenticity that reassures the winning bidder of the car’s originality, mechanical soundness, and visual condition. The sale further includes a period-correct jack and tool kit, an assortment of spare parts, as well as the manufacturer’s literature.
Last serviced in 2020 with a new timing belt, fresh oil, coolant, and brake fluid, the Martini-themed classic rides on 15-inch alloys with 205/50 Michelin MXX that show 1990 and 1991 date codes. Minor chips and runs in the paint are noted, which is only natural of a 30-year-old Italian hatch.
Fitted with Recaro front seats and a rear bench trimmed in faux suede with red stitching, this amazing piece of automotive history still flaunts protective plastic on the door panels and footwells. A Clarion stereo, power front windows, air conditioning, and a locking glovebox are featured.
The belly of the beast is a 2.0L four-cylinder turbo, a 16-valve lump that puts the power down to all four wheels via a five-speed transaxle complemented by a Ferguson viscous-coupling center differential and a Torsen limited-slip differential out back. When it was brand-spanking new, this mill cranked out 205 ps (202 horsepower) and 298 Nm (220 pound-feet) of torque.
