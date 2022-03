This 1992 Lancia Delta HF Integrale Evoluzione Martini 5 Is Virtually New

Chassis number ZLA831AB000567517 in the featured clip and photo gallery is a 1992 Evoluzione that set foot on American soil in 2018. It also happens to be a Martini 5 special edition, which celebrates five Group A constructors’ titles on the trot for the Lancia Martini Racing works team.Evoluzione Martini 5 number 69 of 400 produced currently shows 107 kilometers (66 miles) on the clock although it’s advertised with 108 kilometers (67 miles). Listed on Bring a Trailer with 11 days of bidding left at press time, this rally-bred icon is currently going for an insane $135k.Offered on dealer consignment with a clean title, the four-wheel-drive hatchback is joined by a Lancia Classiche Certificate of Authenticity that reassures the winning bidder of the car’s originality, mechanical soundness, and visual condition. The sale further includes a period-correct jack and tool kit, an assortment of spare parts, as well as the manufacturer’s literature.Last serviced in 2020 with a new timing belt, fresh oil, coolant, and brake fluid, the Martini -themed classic rides on 15-inch alloys with 205/50 Michelin MXX that show 1990 and 1991 date codes. Minor chips and runs in the paint are noted, which is only natural of a 30-year-old Italian hatch.Fitted with Recaro front seats and a rear bench trimmed in faux suede with red stitching, this amazing piece of automotive history still flaunts protective plastic on the door panels and footwells. A Clarion stereo, power front windows, air conditioning, and a locking glovebox are featured.The belly of the beast is a 2.0L four-cylinder turbo, a 16-valve lump that puts the power down to all four wheels via a five-speed transaxle complemented by a Ferguson viscous-coupling center differential and a Torsen limited-slip differential out back. When it was brand-spanking new, this mill cranked out 205 ps (202 horsepower) and 298 Nm (220 pound-feet) of torque.