This 1938 Lancia Astura Looks Absolutely Fab, It's Very Rare Too

Powered exclusively by small-displacement V8 engines, the Lancia Astura is a blue-chip collectible that replaced the Lambda in 1931. Production ended in 1939 after four series, of which the fourth is the rarest due to 423 examples delivered through 1939 only in long-wheelbase form.
Chassis number 41-3195 is one of those rarefied cars, a 1938 model that left the factory as a rolling chassis en route to Carrozzeria Pininfarina. The coachbuilding process was precluded by World War II and the original owner’s execution in 1944. Be that as it may, Pininfarina outfitted the car as a glorious two-door cabrio that gives off Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 vibes.
Reportedly exhibited at the Turin Motor Show on Lancia’s very own stand, the black-painted Astura Series IV eventually found its way to Paris where it resided until the ‘70s, when it was moved to a French museum. Refurbished in 1993, the bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful car was freshened up again following the acquisition by its current owner in 2018.
Shown at the 2019 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, the four-wheeled masterpiece won first place in the Pininfarina Prewar Class at the 2021 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. Offered on dealer consignment on Bring a Trailer of all places, chassis number 41-3195 is currently sitting on a high bid of $110,000 even though it’s worth a lot more than that. For example, Bonhams sold a fourth-series Astura in 2013 for a cool $892,510.
Presented with a FIVA identity card, U.S. importation paperwork, ASI certification, the Pebble Beach accolade, and Italian registration, the vehicle further boasts a tool kit secured ahead of the cowl inside the engine compartment, a letter from Lancia regarding the car’s build date, and Italian fuel vouchers from 1938. Fitted with a 3.0-liter V8 that features 17 degrees between the cylinder banks and a SOHC valvetrain design, the soft-topped Astura currently shows only 356 kilometers (201 miles) on the odometer.
Rebuilt in 1993, the V8 drives the rear wheels via a four-speed manual transmission. Sporting a single cylinder head that contains a chain-driven camshaft which drives the overhead valves, the engine belts out 82 hp.
