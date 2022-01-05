This 1988 Porsche 944 Turbo S Silver Rose Is a Holy Grail in Need of TLC

More on this:

1 Porsche 944 Vs BMW E28 M535i Drag Race Is Even Cooler Now Than 34 Years Ago

2 Vintage Picture Perfect: Elsa Hosk and Porsche 944

3 Porsche 914 EV Imagined, 928 and 944 Get Modernized Too

4 This 1986 Porsche 944 Had Just One Owner, One Mechanic During Its Entire Life

5 This High-Mile 1986 Porsche 944 Turbo Deserves a New and Caring Owner