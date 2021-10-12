Vintage Picture Perfect: Elsa Hosk and Porsche 944

5 LS3-Swapped Porsche 944 Turbo Will Make You Hate it and Love it at the Same Time

There’s nothing that could make a model look better than a vintage car, and Elsa Hosk knows it. Posing next to a Porsche, the former Victoria's Secret Angel and the car really seemed picture perfect. 6 photos



When it comes to the 944, Porsche launched it as an update for the 924 model, carrying some components from its predecessor. Hitting the showrooms in 1982, it came with looks that raised more attention than the 924. The cars rolled off the assembly line of the Audi plant that Porsche leased in Neckarsulm, Germany. They turned out to be a choice for people who were passionate about Porsche's values, but didn’t necessarily need the 911. It also came with a lower price tag than the latter.



Given the rims on the car Hosk poses next to, the model could be a Turbo, for which the classic alloy wheels came stock. The



It’s unclear whether Elsa Hosk actually owns the vehicle, but she sure has a thing for red vintage supercars. She previously had a photoshoot with a Ferrari 308 GTS, also in red.



Hosk reportedly owns a Cadillac Escalade and a Mercedes-Benz G-Class. And she is now only confirming her love for Porsche, after having previously shared a set of pictures including a Cayman 987. With a net worth of $10 million, she could easily afford any of them.



But one thing’s for sure, Elsa Hosk and vintage cars really make a good team.







