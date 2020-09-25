5 This Porsche Type 64 Replica Has More Power Than the Original Car

This 1986 Porsche 944 Had Just One Owner, One Mechanic During Its Entire Life

What’s better than a 1968 Porsche 912 that has an overwhelmingly-detailed service history? The answer is just one: a 1986 Porsche 944 that not only comes with a full history, but was also taken care of by the same mechanic since day one. 22 photos



According to the official information that was posted by Fortunauto 13, the garage in charge of finding a new owner for the car, this



It’s ready to become your daily driver as everything is in perfect working condition, and the 944 has recently received a new timing belt and a battery. The odometer indicates 135,876 miles (218,671 km), and while it's not necessarily a low-mileage model, it runs and drives like new.



Porsche 944 was officially launched in 1982 and was manufactured for just 9 years until 1991. The production took place at Porsche’s factory in Neckarsulm, Stuttgart for both European and US-spec models.



Between 1982 and 1987, the 944 was available with a 2.5-liter engine whose output was slightly improved throughout the years. For example, the original model developed 163 horsepower, while the US version came with 143 horsepower until 1985, and which point the performance was increased to 147 horsepower. Model year 1988 brought another power increase to 158 horsepower on the European model, while a year later, the 944 ended up developing 163 horsepower thanks to a new 2.7-liter engine.



Porsche 944 was available with a 3-speed automatic or 5-speed manual transmission, and the model sold here features the latter.



