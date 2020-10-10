This Hubless Bike Is Almost Real and Could be Everywhere in the Near Future

Porsche 914 EV Imagined, 928 and 944 Get Modernized Too

Porsche sports cars are some of the best on the planet, as proven by numerous drag races and reviews. However, the automaker's efforts are focused exclusively on the rear-engined 911 and the mid-engined 718 series.



Many segments are left uncontested, even though the company clearly has the engineering skills to build sports cars in any format. This video from the Porsche Club of America focuses on three icons from the past, imagining what they would look like today.First on the list is the Porsche 914 , which is was not popular with collectors until recently. The shape was admittedly a little... different, but the concept is strong: build an affordable sports car with an engine you can get from Volkswagen.Back about a decade ago, the two companies were indeed working on such a car. Volkswagen made the BlueSport , which sounds like men's shampoo in Zoolander but was actually a mid-engine. PCA suggests the best thing to do with the 914 is to turn it into a mid-engined. Why? Because everybody can see how amazing the Taycan Turbo S is, but its price is too high for most mortals."If all Porsche has to offer for younger buyers is a used-only Boxster, they risk losing a whole generation of enthusiasts," the narrator argues, making a decent point. Next on the list is the Porsche 928, which the video argues was the best car on the planet.We might not take it that far but are huge fans of the way this classic looks, especially from the back. Porsche rival brands like BMW, Mercedes or Aston Martin all have two-door GTs with the engine in the front. Yeah, the 911 could be superior in some ways, but we'd still want a sexier, smaller, lighter Panamera Turbo S.In the context of the new Supra and the upcoming Nissan 400Z, we'd love to see a modern-day Porsche 944 as well. But the problem is that the VW Group doesn't really have the right platform for this. Maybe Porsche can partner up with Mercedes-on this one.