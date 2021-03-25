Paul Jr. Designs and Ruff Cycles’ PJD-E Ruffian Now on Sale for Almost $8K

3 Custom 1983 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ45 Trained in Venezuela, Now Ready for America

1 “Fenice” Is the Hottest One-Off Moto Guzzi Bellagio You’ve Even Come Across

More on this:

This 1980 Moto Guzzi 850 T3 Carries Repurposed Bodywork, 1,064cc Powerplant

More often than not, one-man undertakings have the potential to be just as spectacular as those of renowned enterprises. Here’s a perfect example! 8 photos



In stock form, the predator packs an air-cooled V-twin powerplant, with two valves per cylinder and a generous displacement of no less than 844cc. At about 7,000 revs, this wicked monstrosity is fully capable of supplying up to 68 untamed horses, along with 54 pound-feet (73 Nm) of crushing twist at 5,800 rpm. A five-speed gearbox channels this force to the rear 18-inch wheel by means of a shaft final drive.



Now that we’ve covered the donor’s main powertrain characteristics, let’s see what Guja’s beast has to bring to the table. For starters, the moto doctor kicked things off by honoring the



Furthermore, the mill was modified to accommodate a set of Dell’Orto PHM40 carburetors instead of the factory EFI . On the other end of the combustion cycle, we spot a rugged exhaust system that hails from Lafranconi’s inventory. As soon as his work in the performance department was concluded, Marcin went about tweaking the bike’s subframe to support a minute tail section and a handsome leather saddle that’s been upholstered in-house.



Next, a Le Mans’ fiberglass fuel chamber has been outsourced, along with a Moto Guzzi Nevada’s front fender. To round out the aesthetic goodness, the creature’s front end received a vintage-style fairing that keeps things looking classy. The following step consisted of blessing T3's stock forks with progressive springs, while rear suspension duties are taken good care of by a pair of YYC shocks.



After rebuilding its brakes, Mandello del Lario’s two-wheeled entities and Marcin Guja are like hotdogs and mustard – a perfect match. Over the years, the Polish expert undertook as many as fifteen custom ventures that revolve solely around Moto Guzzi ’s machines, and the exploit we’ll be looking at today is perhaps the juiciest of them all. At its core, this bad boy is a 1980 model from the Italian manufacturer’s 850 T3 lineup.In stock form, the predator packs an air-cooled V-twin powerplant, with two valves per cylinder and a generous displacement of no less than 844cc. At about 7,000 revs, this wicked monstrosity is fully capable of supplying up to 68 untamed horses, along with 54 pound-feet (73 Nm) of crushing twist at 5,800 rpm. A five-speed gearbox channels this force to the rear 18-inch wheel by means of a shaft final drive.Now that we’ve covered the donor’s main powertrain characteristics, let’s see what Guja’s beast has to bring to the table. For starters, the moto doctor kicked things off by honoring the T3 with a thorough heart transplant. As such, it is now powered by a V11’s brutal 1,064cc V-twin behemoth, which has been coupled with a California’s five-speed transmission.Furthermore, the mill was modified to accommodate a set of Dell’Orto PHM40 carburetors instead of the factory. On the other end of the combustion cycle, we spot a rugged exhaust system that hails from Lafranconi’s inventory. As soon as his work in the performance department was concluded, Marcin went about tweaking the bike’s subframe to support a minute tail section and a handsome leather saddle that’s been upholstered in-house.Next, a Le Mans’ fiberglass fuel chamber has been outsourced, along with a Moto Guzzi Nevada’s front fender. To round out the aesthetic goodness, the creature’s front end received a vintage-style fairing that keeps things looking classy. The following step consisted of blessing T3's stock forks with progressive springs, while rear suspension duties are taken good care of by a pair of YYC shocks.After rebuilding its brakes, Marcin enveloped the warrior’s new bodywork in a stealthy two-tone color scheme, consisting of gloss and matte black segments, neatly divided by gold pinstripes. For contrast, a tasty gold finish has been applied to the frame and wheels.