“Fenice” Is the Hottest One-Off Moto Guzzi Bellagio You’ve Even Come Across

When it comes to bespoke motorcycles, Italy is home to some of the most ambitious enterprises you’ll find on the Old Continent. In Turin, there’s Luca Pozzato’s revered Officine GP Design, while the picturesque city of Pescara hosts Filippo Barbacane’s Officine Rossopuro. On the other hand, the gifted moto masters over at South Garage go about their daily business in Milan.
Over the past few months, we visited these folks’ portfolio on several occasions to admire their fascinating pieces of rolling artwork. As such, the autoevolution pages have been adorned with some of the most notable creatures bred on this firm’s premises, including a cafe racer-style Harley-Davidson Sportster 1200C and a Ducati Monster S4R-based superstar named “Kelevra.”
All things considered, the South Garage crew means business, alright? I’ll tell you what; let’s take a quick look at how this workshop managed to transform an undistinguished 2010 Moto Guzzi Bellagio into a unique titan that’ll make just about any moto-loving petrolhead go weak at the knees. Ladies and gentlemen, meet “Fenice” - the custom ride of your wildest fantasies!
This nasty animal is fully capable of supplying up to 73 feral horses at around 7,200 rpm, while a ruthless torque output of no less than 57 pound-feet (78 Nm) will be delivered at 6,000 revs. A six-speed gearbox is tasked with sending the engine’s force to the rear wheel by means of a shaft final drive, enabling Bellagio to reach 62 mph (100 kph) from a dead stop in 5.1 seconds.
Right, now that we’ve covered this thing’s powertrain characteristics, let’s see what South Garage’s Fenice is made of. The makeover process began in the bodywork department, where Milan’s specialists replaced the standard gas tank with a one-off aluminum item that’s been painstakingly fabricated in-house. It wears an alloy filler cap and one handsome three-tone paint scheme, consisting of black, gold and silver.
On the opposite end, we notice a carbon fiber tail section, which comes together with Fenice’s new side panels to form a single unit. The curvy garment packs a slim pair of LED lighting strips that keep things looking clutter-free, while an Alcantara-clad saddle can be spotted sitting in between the tail and fuel chamber. With these parts installed, the surgeons turned their attention to the bike’s handling.
In terms of accessories, the aftermarket wizardry continues with an assortment of high-grade components from Rizoma, such as bar-end turn signals and mirrors, as well as fresh levers. Furthermore, FG Racing’s catalogue was consulted to obtain a state-of-the-art headlight, CNC-machined foot pegs and custom triple clamps. To round it all out, the cockpit received a Motogadget Chronoclassic gauge, which has been nested inside a bespoke alloy housing.
Last but definitely not least, a comprehensive overhaul was applied to Bellagio’s 90-degree V-twin brute. On the exterior, the firm’s enhancements come in the forms of high-flow air filters and a vicious exhaust system developed by Spark, but the internal magic is where the real party’s at, if you ask me! Not only did Milan’s experts equip Dynatech coils and a Rapid Bike ECU from Dimsport, they also added a set of high-compression pistons, lightweight cams and a revised clutch mechanism.
Ultimately, this whole ordeal leads to a healthy power output bump to 95 wicked ponies – at the rear wheel, that is! To be quite frank, we’re totally digging South Garage’s Fenice and I’ll bet my bottom dollar that you feel the same.
