Vintage Moto Guzzi V7 Sport Looks Genuinely Wild as a Custom Cafe Racer

I don’t know about you, but I’m a huge fan of lime paintwork, and The unique piece of rolling artwork you’re seeing here was brewed by Axel Budde’s moto specialists over at Kaffeemaschine. A little while back, we’ve featured one of their most remarkable exploits on autoevolution, namely a flawless Moto Guzzi 850 Le Mans III that manages to look absolutely sensational. Well, you ought to brace yourself, because the entity we’ll be examining today is just as fascinating!At its core, this bad boy is a mighty V7 Sport that’s been produced by the House of Mandello del Lario during the early ‘70s. It is brought to life by a longitudinally mounted V-twin powerplant, with two valves per cylinder and a displacement of 748cc. The air-cooled behemoth is perfectly capable of summoning up to 70 feral stallions at around 6,300 rpm.This oomph is channeled to a shaft final drive by means of a five-speed gearbox, enabling the Italian titan to reach a top speed of no less than 125 mph (201 kph). Right, since we’ve covered the donor's main specs and features, let’s proceed with a quick analysis of Kaffeemaschine’s bespoke masterpiece.First things first, the bike’s four-stroke mill has been treated to a comprehensive overhaul, receiving an array of top-shelf internals that’ll have it perform like a gem. These include an electronic ignition, 1,000cc twin-spark cylinder heads and a race-spec camshaft, as well as a state-of-the-art crank and a reworked transmission. Honestly, the sheer number of upgrades we’re listing here is already mind-boggling, but the powertrain enhancements don’t end there!After revising V7 ’s final drive, Budde’s surgeons undertook the painstaking task of manufacturing a custom stainless-steel exhaust system in-house, and it goes without saying the result speaks for itself. All things considered, this whole shebang dials the engine’s output figure to a solid 80 bhp. Now, this ordeal might’ve sounded rather impressive so far, but I’ll have you know the machine was also subjected to a draconian weight reduction of 88 lbs (40 kg), which is quite simply staggering, if you ask me.To achieve this, the German wizards went about fabricating a tasty selection of aluminum bodywork items that do a wonderful job at keeping it classy. You will spot a cafe racer style fuel tank replacing the factory unit, while the beast’s rear end is adorned with a slim tail section and a single-seater saddle. Additionally, we notice a pair of new fenders hugging the front and rear wheels.Speaking of hoops, the stock hubs have been re-laced to Morad rims using stainless-steel spokes. For ample grip on the tarmac, the fresh shoes were enveloped in high-performance rubber from Heidenau’s inventory. Next, the team blessed V7’s suspension with a plethora of modern components on both ends, such as Ikon rear shock absorbers and top-grade dampers for the standard forks.Furthermore, the cockpit comes equipped with a Motogadget Chronoclassic gauge, which keeps it free of any clutter. At the back, lighting duties are taken good care of by an LED unit that sits atop the alloy tail. Last but not least, the finishing touch comes in the form of a delicious lime finish covering the creature’s one-off garments.I don’t know about you, but I’m a huge fan of lime paintwork, and Kaffeemaschine ’s showstopper manages to hit that sweet spot on so many levels! Not only is it drool-worthy in terms of aesthetics, it’ll also behave like a genuine wonder as soon as you twist that throttle.