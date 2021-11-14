This 1979 Honda CB750K Marches on Modern Rubber With Classic Flamboyance

4 Custom 1959 Buick Invicta Took 13,000 Hours To Build, Ate $715,000, and It’s for Sale

Having been ridden for a mere 12,000 miles, this retro beauty still manages to look like it was produced yesterday. 43 photos



Following a comprehensive overhaul of its carburetors, the creature’s battery, spark plugs and fork seals have all been replaced for good measure. As for the four-banger's fundamental specs and features, the



The powerplant will go about delivering as much as 77 hp at 9,000 rpm, along with 48 pound-feet (65 Nm) of torque at approximately 7,000 spins. This force travels to a chain final drive by means of a five-speed transmission, resulting in a healthy top speed of 124 mph (200 kph). In terms of fuel capacity, the machine’s gas chamber can hold up to 5.3 gallons (20 liters) of juice.



Stopping power is generated by a single 275 mm (10.8 inches) brake disc up front and a traditional drum module at six o’clock. Honda’s old-school gem rests on telescopic forks and twin shock absorbers, while its dry weight is rated at 520 pounds (236 kg). Now, let’s get to the point, shall we?



