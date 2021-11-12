Why Intake Tuning Is the Foundation of Performance

5 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Gets Digital Nip and Tuck Because Nothing's C8 Perfect

4 1965 Chevrolet Corvette Leaves Long-Time Storage with Unexpected Changes Under the Hood

3 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Can Hold Its Own, Doesn't Need Influencer Star Power

2 Jay Leno, First Person Outside GM To Drive Corvette Z06, Says It’s the Best From America

More on this:

1966 Chevy Corvette Convertible Was Trusty 327CI Companion for a “Vagabond”

They say that every “America’s sports car” has a story. That couldn’t be truer for this 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible L79 327/350 4-Speed that’s currently up for grabs on Bring a Trailer. 33 photos



It currently has just 89k miles on the odometer, but unfortunately (despite the extra-long single ownership) they’re of the



Other notable highlights include the retro-style cassette player, aftermarket steering wheel, under-dash USB charging ports, as well as an aftermarket cruise control system. All of them are sensible upgrades for anyone looking to drive this



Apparently, this was the trusty companion to the “Corvette Vagabond.” He was an enthusiast called Jack Panzica who took the Convertible on a massive 48-state continental United States tour in 2010, followed by an equally interesting European road trip that involved no less than 12 countries. So, it’s not hard to say this is going to be an interesting piece of Corvette



As such, it’s no wonder that with five more days still left on the auction clock, this ‘Vette has already attracted interest, despite its obvious wear and tear. Thus, the









At first sight, it might seem like an average, well-loved, and daily-driven example. One that was produced in spring 1966 and sold to the seller’s (username Fitjack on BaT) late husband in New York... way back in 1970. The car is finished in a good-looking but obviously worn-down Glen Green paintjob (last reported makeover in 2010) with contrasting Tan soft top and a Saddle leather interior upholstery.It currently has just 89k miles on the odometer, but unfortunately (despite the extra-long single ownership) they’re of the nasty TMU – total mileage unknown – variety. Power comes from an L79 327ci V8 mill with 350 horsepower and an aluminum DeWitts radiator as well as a Holley four-barrel carburetor. Additional powertrain details include an engine rebuild in 2009, along with a four-speed manual transmission (Hurst shifter), and a 3.55:1 Posi-traction rear end.Other notable highlights include the retro-style cassette player, aftermarket steering wheel, under-dash USB charging ports, as well as an aftermarket cruise control system. All of them are sensible upgrades for anyone looking to drive this Corvette a lot. And this is where the cool story takes over because the late owner has done exactly that... and then some more.Apparently, this was the trusty companion to the “Corvette Vagabond.” He was an enthusiast called Jack Panzica who took the Convertible on a massive 48-state continental United States tour in 2010, followed by an equally interesting European road trip that involved no less than 12 countries. So, it’s not hard to say this is going to be an interesting piece of Corvette memorabilia As such, it’s no wonder that with five more days still left on the auction clock, this ‘Vette has already attracted interest, despite its obvious wear and tear. Thus, the current highest bid already stands at $40k and may soar even faster during the final hours of the sale period.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.