Custom 1959 Buick Invicta Took 13,000 Hours To Build, Ate $715,000, and It’s for Sale

A true showstopper, the Buick Invicta in question took part in numerous events, including the SEMA Show, and won at least one award each time. Now it is looking for a new owner to love and cherish it for years to come, with It initially saw the light of day back in 1959 and was stripped to the bone by Kindig It Designs, who invested no less than 13,000 hours in the project that took 18 months to come to life. During this time, it ate around $715,000, hence the showroom looks.Underpinned by an Art Morrison chassis, it has independent front suspension, four-link rear suspension, and coilover shocks. The stopping power is provided by the power-assisted Wilwood brakes, and for extra comfort, power steering has been installed too. Under the hood, it rocks a supercharged 6.2-liter LSA V8 . The GM engine works in conjunction with a 4L80E automatic transmission.In the design department, it sports many mods, such as the custom grille, new bumpers, and door handles built into the side trim and sits on bespoke wheels with whitewall tires. The cabin is just as head-turning as the exterior thanks to the blue suede and leather upholstery, with hand-cut lacing. The custom Dakota Digital gauges are part of the build, and things such as the power windows, door locks, and trunk, as well as an aftermarket stereo, are on stage as well.A true showstopper, the Buick Invicta in question took part in numerous events, including the SEMA Show, and won at least one award each time. Now it is looking for a new owner to love and cherish it for years to come, with Barrett-Jackson advertising it for their Scottsdale auction next January, between 22 and 30. The car is one of the stars of the bidding event and will be offered at no reserve.