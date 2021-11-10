5 2021 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 for Sale, Costs More Than You Can Imagine

This 1976 GMC Suburban Needs a New Home and Some Tender Loving Care

The longest-running automotive nameplate in the business, the family-sized Suburban is currently based on the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra half-ton workhorses. The seventh-gen model we’re covering today also features truck underpinnings, but it’s way cooler in every way. 46 photos



I can’t stress how big of a pricing difference there is between this well-equipped C1500 Sierra and a base specification for the 2022 model year. More to the point, a



Speaking of the oily bits, the senior citizen is rocking a four-barrel carburetor on top of a 350 that drives the rear wheels through a three-speed manual transmission with a column shifter. The attached brochure lists the 5.7-liter motor with 165 horsepower at 3,800 revolutions per minute and 255 pound-feet (346 Nm) of torque at 2,800 revolutions per minute.



Offered by a New Jersey-based dealer on



Currently sitting on a high bid of $18,500 with two days of bidding left, this example is a little overpriced according to Hagerty’s online valuation tool. A C1500 Suburban Sierra in concours-like condition is presently valued at $17,200 while excellent vehicles are worth in the ballpark of $10,100.



Purchased with zero miles on the clock at Thorpe's Pontiac in Tannersville way back in March 1976, chassis number TCL166F516067 has been with the first owner until 2020. Finished in black over a saddle vinyl interior, the body-on-frame utility vehicle originally sold for a cool $6,563.60. Adjusted for inflation, those moneys covert to $31,905.44 in today's U.S. dollars.

Download attachment: 1976 Chevrolet Suburban brochure (PDF)