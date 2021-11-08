Take a Trip Down Memory Lane With This Revamped 1973 Norton Commando 850

When you’re talking about British classics, it’s virtually impossible not to bring up the Norton Commando.
The 1973 Norton Commando 850 is brought to life by an air-cooled 828cc parallel-twin mill, with four pushrod-operated valves and a compression ratio of 8.5:1. At approximately 6,200 rpm, the four-stroke powerplant is capable of feeding 60 ponies to a four-speed transmission, which turns the rear wheel by means of a chain final drive.
Stopping power is conjured by a single brake disc and a Norton Lockheed caliper up front, along with a traditional drum module on the other end. Weighing in at just 420 pounds (190 kg) dry, the English pearl is supported by telescopic forks and dual shock absorbers, while its fuel capacity is rated at just under three gallons (11 liters).
Besides these fundamental characteristics, the Commando 850 we’re featuring here packs an assortment of higher-spec goodies installed under current ownership. For starters, you will find a single Mikuni carburetor replacing the dual Amal units, and it’s accompanied by a bespoke two-into-one exhaust system on the opposite end of the combustion cycle.
Moreover, the bike’s numbers-matching parallel-twin was subjected to a thorough restoration earlier this year. It received new valves, honed cylinders, and youthful rings, as well as a Tri-Spark electronic ignition setup and a lithium battery from Shorai. In addition, the wheels were fitted with grippy Dunlop Roadmaster rubber. At the same time, the original fuel tank has been removed in favor of a reproduction alternative.
Well, we told you pretty much everything there is to know about this creature, so let’s get to the point. This ‘73 MY Commando is making its way to auction at no reserve on the BaT (Bring A Trailer) website, and its five-digit analog odometer shows a little over 19k miles (31,000 km). At this time, you’d need something in the neighborhood of 3,000 bucks to top the current bid, which is registered at $2,500. If you’re feeling tempted to best that, be sure to visit Bring A Trailer within the next 24 hours, as the auction will end tomorrow evening (November 9).
