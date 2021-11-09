4 Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard Proves that It Has the Right Package for the Urban Jungle

7K-Mile 1993 Ducati 900 Superlight Looks Divine, Oozes Classic Italian Flavor

We all heard about Bologna’s esteemed SuperSport, but the lesser-known Superlight takes things one step further. 25 photos



Underneath its yellow fairings, the Duc hides a four-stroke 904cc L-twin predator and a six-speed transmission, which is linked to the rear wheel through a chain final drive. The air-cooled engine features four desmodromic valves, dual Mikuni carburetors, and a single overhead camshaft, while its compression ratio is rated at 9.2:1.



When the mill purrs at about 7,000 spins per minute, you’ll get to experience a peak horsepower figure of 78 feral stallions. As far as the creature’s torque output is concerned, the powerplant is good for up to 61 pound-feet (82 Nm) of twist at 6,400 rpm. Upon touching the asphalt, this force translates to a top speed of 127 mph (205 kph).



The



Long story short, the Ducati 900 Superlight isn’t just a great old-school ride all-round, but it is also an extremely sought-after collector’s item at online auctions. On that note, we’ll have you know the 1993 MY A mere 952 Mk. I copies of Ducati ’s fierce 900 Superlight have been produced from 1992 to ‘93, and they certainly lived up to their name. Tipping the scales at just 397 pounds (180 kg) without fluids, the Superlight features carbon fiber fenders, premium chassis specifications, and two-piece Marvic hoops measuring 17 inches on both ends.Underneath its yellow fairings, the Duc hides a four-stroke 904cc L-twin predator and a six-speed transmission, which is linked to the rear wheel through a chain final drive. The air-cooled engine features four desmodromic valves, dual Mikuni carburetors, and a single overhead camshaft, while its compression ratio is rated at 9.2:1.When the mill purrs at about 7,000 spins per minute, you’ll get to experience a peak horsepower figure of 78 feral stallions. As far as the creature’s torque output is concerned, the powerplant is good for up to 61 pound-feet (82 Nm) of twist at 6,400 rpm. Upon touching the asphalt, this force translates to a top speed of 127 mph (205 kph).The bike ’s powertrain components are held in place by a steel trellis frame that sits on 41 mm (1.6 inches) inverted forks and an adjustable monoshock, both of which hail from Showa’s inventory. At twelve o’clock, plentiful stopping power is spawned by twin 320 mm (12.6 inches) brake discs and Brembo calipers. On the other hand, a 245 mm (9.6 inches) rotor is tasked with bringing the rear wheel to a halt.Long story short, the Ducati 900 Superlight isn’t just a great old-school ride all-round, but it is also an extremely sought-after collector’s item at online auctions. On that note, we’ll have you know the 1993 MY specimen presented in this article’s photo gallery is up for grabs on Bring A Trailer, with a little over 7k miles (11,500 km) on the clock! At the time of writing, the top bid is placed at a whopping fourteen grand, and you’ve got until November 12 to submit yours – if your wallet can handle it, that is.

