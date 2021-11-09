Gloss Black Paintwork Looks Right at Home on This Tidy 9K-Mile 2000 Ducati 748

Highly Anticipated Google Maps Visual Update Finally Available for All Users

Your inner Ducatista will be seriously delighted to discover the news we’re about to share. 29 photos DOHC L-twin powerplant, paired with a six-speed gearbox and a dry multi-plate clutch mechanism. The fuel-injected 748cc mill packs a beefy compression ratio of 11.5:1 and four desmodromic valves per cylinder head.



At a hefty 11,000 rpm, the four-stroke titan is capable of generating as much as 97 hp, along with 54 pound-feet (74 Nm) of torque at about 9,000 spins. Ultimately, this state of affairs allows Bologna’s gladiator to finish the quarter-mile run in no more than 11.8 seconds. With a dry weight of just 432 pounds (196 kg), the 748 will happily reach speeds of up to 150 mph (241 kph).



Braking is handled by dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) discs and four-piston Brembo calipers up front, while the rear Marchesini hoop sports a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) rotor and a two-piston caliper. The Duc’s suspension setup consists of 43 mm (1.7 inches) upside-down Showa forks and an adjustable piggyback monoshock with progressive linkage.



Now that we’ve covered the essentials, it’s time to dive in a little bit deeper. Prior to meeting its current owner, this particular



748 was honored with a glossy layer of black paintwork, carbon fiber exhaust mufflers and an aftermarket tail tidy that keeps the rear end free of any clutter. Moreover, the machine's five-spoke wheels have been wrapped in a youthful set of Continental tires for good measure.

Earlier this year, the L-twin engine was rejuvenated using new timing belts, modern spark plugs and revised valves. Lastly, the beast's odometer tells us that it's been ridden for just over 9k miles (14,500 km). Ducati's icon is heading to the auction block on Bring A Trailer, where it will be listed at no reserve for another three days (until November 12). Currently, you'd need less than five grand to best the highest bid, which is registered at a mere 4,000 bucks.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.