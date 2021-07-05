This 1971 Pontiac Firebird Formula 400 Is a Legend That Deserves a Better Fate

There are plenty of classic cars out there that at first glance seem to be worthy of a full restoration, but more often than not, a thorough inspection, especially of the undersides, reveals things that make the whole thing a lot harder.
This 1971 Pontiac Firebird Formula 400, however, claims it ticks all the boxes for a full restoration, and judging by the details shared online by eBay seller ponti-addict, it indeed seems to be a very compelling model for someone looking for a new project without losing the original coolness that came with the car.
This matching numbers Firebird still sports the original engine and transmission, and the PHS documentation is also available to provide additional information, including the options that came with the car when it rolled off the assembly lines.
The bad news is the engine isn’t currently running, and given the car doesn’t come in its best shape, this isn’t necessarily surprising.
This Pontiac looks like it’s been parked for a while, and as you can see in some photos, the rust has already taken its toll here and there (so yes, dealing with all the rust is another big concern for whoever plans to buy it), so most people would probably expect the engine to be locked from sitting anyway.
But it’s not, as it still turns over freely when connected to a starter, so it just needs some fixes and fresh gas to start. However, a thorough inspection is still strongly recommended if you’re interested in the car.
A full restoration is clearly necessary, and the good news is the seller also has a bunch of extra parts to jump-start the process, including a new trunk pan to help deal with part of the rust. All of these, however, come at an extra cost.
This Firebird has already caught the attention of some netizens, so the bidding wars have reached $4,600 at the time of writing. Worth knowing is the Pontiac is selling as part of a no-reserve auction, so whoever bids the highest is free to take the car home.
