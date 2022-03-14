This 1969 Road Runner With a Four-Speed Auto Is Totally Unusual

Upgrading an old muscle car is not something unseen, but usually, it involves replacing the engine, not just the transmission, like in this 1969 Plymouth Road Runner.
Chrysler decided to enter the hot-rod market with the Road Runner in 1968, and it even paid $50,000 to Warner Bros for the horn's sound. We all know that story, and it is still funny every time we hear it. Like we'd like to hear a horn with Homer's voice. You got the idea. Even though the car started with a B-pillar, in 1969 that was removed, marking the debut of the hardtop version, which, we have to admit, is the best choice. No wonder that Plymouth sold in in that year around 45,000 of this low-budget muscle-car, more than Camaro SS but fewer than Chevrolet's Chevelle or the Pontiac's GTO.
The car that you see here has some unusual features, which looks like whoever ordered this car in the first place tried to get more bang for their bucks. Just by adding the center console, the AC unit, and the automatic transmission, they instantly placed this Road Runner in the same league as the GTX, but at a lower price. But there are some enhancements inside that are easy to be removed and keep the car clean from any unwanted modern upgrades.
Under the hood that features the Air Grabber option, this Road Runner sports a black engine bay, which gave us the impression that the car had some extensive repairs in its past. It should have been body-colored. Also, the 383 engine itself was painted in car's color, while in original it should have been orange. Another upgrade is the pistol-grip shifter, which was not available for the '69 Road Runner. Yet, it looks cool, and it is easy to replace if needed or wanted.
The odometer shows that the car has 66,000 miles (approximately 102,600 km), and the JR1969RR seller said that they drove a handful of them. We don't know, and they didn't say if these are real or not. But the most unusual part is the replacement four-speed automatic transmission. This was not available back in 1969. It only came with a three-speed and a column shifter for the front bench seat or a floor-mounted shifter if bucket seats were installed.
As for the repairs, the seller said that the exhaust headers and dual pipes are aftermarket. They also replaced the fuel tank. The differential was rebuilt as well.
