Rare 1969 Chevy COPO Camaro ZL1 Hits the Drag Strip, Gets Smoked by 1969 Pontiac GTO

Built in only 69 units, the 1969 Chevrolet COPO Camaro ZL1 is one of the rarest first-generation Camaros. And even though it was created with drag racing in mind, seeing one at the race track in 2022 is a rare event. Well, time to get excited because the video below shows a COPO ZL1 drag racing a 1969 Pontiac GTO.
If you're not familiar with the primordial COPO ZL1, it was envisioned by drag racer Dick Harrell and ordered through Fred Gibb Chevrolet of Illinois. It was one of the first Camaros put together through the COPO program, a special ordering process that enabled Chevrolet to avoid a corporate edict that forbade GM brands to install engines larger than 400 cubic inches (6.6 liters) midsize and smaller cars.
Ordered through COPO number 9560, the drag-prepped Camaro was fitted with an all-aluminum, 427-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) ZL-1 V8 engine. Built for NHRA Super Stock racing, the mill was officially rated at 430 horsepower and 450 pound-feet (610 Nm) of torque. Mild upgrades and a bit of tuning enable it to deliver more than 500 horsepower.
In this race, the 1969 COPO ZL1 goes against another legendary muscle car from the same model year: the Pontiac GTO. Also built under the big GM umbrella, the GTO was actually meant to compete with the larger Chevrolet Chevelle.
The second-gen muscle car was available with a pair of V8 engines and this one is fitted with the smaller 400-cubic-inch (6.6-liter) version. But don't let that fool you, the Ram Air IV was good for a solid 370 horsepower and 445 pound-feet of torque from the factory. In addition to that, it packs an aggressive drag race setup with 4.33 rear gears (vs the COPO's 4.10 ratio).
But you shouldn't let these numbers fool you either, these muscle cars are being raced in the Pure Stock Muscle Car Drag Race (PSMCDR) series, which allows an extensive list of upgrades. So while both may look factory stock, they pack beefed-up internals and more oomph than originally advertised.
Not surprisingly, the COPO gets its ass kicked by the GTO. The first race sees the Camaro post a 12.01-second ET, but the Pontiac driver stops the clock as a notably quicker 11.84-click benchmark.
The Camaro gets a second chance, but the results are similar to the first encounter. While the COPO hits the line in 12.02 seconds, the GTO reacts quicker at the Christmas Tree and covers the distance in 11.79 hits. But even if the crown favorite doesn't win, it's still an entertaining drag race to watch. The footage was shot at the 27 Annual Pure Stock Muscle Car Drag Race in September 2021.
