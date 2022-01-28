One-Owner 1969 Pontiac GTO Flaunts Original Everything, Full Documentation Since New

Pontiac produced a total of 72,287 GTOs for the model year 1969, and while the famous Judge was one of the most famous versions, it actually accounted for a small share of the total output.
The company built only 6,725 Judge hardtops and just 108 convertibles, so overall, it represented less than 10 percent of the entire GTO production for this model year.
The regular hardtop, on the other hand, was the one bringing home the bacon in 1969, as over 58,000 GTOs ended up seeing the daylight in this particular body style.
The model that we have here is an all-original testament to this model year, as the owner says the car has never been restored, and what’s more, it comes with nearly everything in factory condition.
The only thing that’s been refreshed is the paint, as this 1969 GTO has received a new respray approximately 30 years ago. However, the owner guarantees the repaint was made according to Pontiac’s specifications, so at some level, it’s an all-original example that has never been fully redone.
The interior is also entirely original, and needless to say, nothing is missing.
The photos in the gallery pretty much speak for themselves, so it’s not a surprise this 1969 GTO is running and driving like a new car. The 400 (6.5-liter) has never been rebuilt, and it comes alongside factory air conditioning, power steering, and front disc brakes.
This one-owner GTO left the factory with the 350-horsepower version of this V8 unit, and eBay seller gimil-4551 says they have the full documentation since new.
So at the end of the day, this 1969 GTO can easily be described as a true survivor that should just be parked in someone’s collection. It goes without saying it can’t be cheap, and while the bidding already exceeds $26,000, the reserve is yet to be unlocked.
The GTO is parked in Roseville, California.
